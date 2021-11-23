Press Release

November 23, 2021 Villanueva: 'Do Not Call Registry' law, war vs text blast device smugglers, to stop epidemic of 'budol' texts The National Privacy Commission's meeting with telcos to strategize how text spams can be tripped from the carrier's end is just one in the to-do list to stop unwanted SMS, Sen. Joel Villanueva said today. "Umaasa po tayong magkakaroon ng malinaw na action plan pagkatapos ang pulong ng mga telcos at Privacy Commissioner Mon Liboro. Nadidismaya po tayo na tila inaabuso ng iilan sa atin ang kakulangan sa trabaho at hanapbuhay upang man lamang sa kapwa," Villanueva in a statement, referring to Liboro's announcement that he called on telcos to gather and find ways to stop text messages offering jobs from flooding consumers. "Any action from NPC is an administrative remedy. We need legislation and prohibition. A permanent solution requires three legs to stand on," said Villanueva, chair of the Senate labor committee. Villanueva said one law that must be passed is the No Call, No Text, and No E-mail Registration System Act, which establishes a system of registries for subscribers who do not want promotional, solicitation and marketing messages. "The right of cellphone users not to be disturbed should be legislated," Villanueva said, adding that the bill will not only respect privacy of consumers but compel marketing arms of companies to adopt responsible business practices. There should be a law that prohibits non-registered numbers using an automatic dialer or any electronic device that can blast messages to telephone numbers, he said. The House of Representatives in August this year passed on third and final reading House Bill 9608, or the proposed No Call, No Text, and No E-mail Registration System Act. The measure has been transmitted to the Senate for proper action. Villanueva said that with the pandemic fueling the surge in e-commerce, solicitations are now done online, round the clock, "and one of its variants, robo texts, target a highly-saleable commodity: jobs needed by desperate people." On Tuesday, he called on the NPC to stop the epidemic of text messages offering non-existent jobs. While Congress works on this bill, the government, he said, should go after smugglers of banned text blast machines, a portal device that can transmit up to 100,000 texts an hour. These machines work by tapping nearby cell towers or function as portable cell sites that can send out messages in bulk but not receive them. The importation, manufacture, sale and distribution of such equipment are prohibited by the National Telecommunications Commission under its Memorandum Order 01-02-2013 titled "Prohibition of Portable Cellular Mobile Repeater and Portable Cell Site Equipment." He called on the Department of Trade and Industry to verify if online shopping platforms Shopee, Lazada and Facebook Marketplace have taken down ads for text blast machines as ordered by NTC. "Ang problema lang po kung wala na sa online platforms, the sellers will go underground. Lilipat puwesto lang po sila," he said. "If this is the case, then the PNP should run after these sellers, and the Bureau of Customs should see to it that these are contraband that should not be smuggled into the country." Villanueva: Batas para sa 'Do Not Call Registry,' paghahabol sa text blast device smugglers, susi sa pagpapatigil ng 'budol' text Ang pagpupulong ng National Privacy Commission at mga telcos para mapatigil ang mga "budol text scams" ay isa lamang sa mga paraan upang tuluyan nang mawala ang pagpapadala ng mga hindi kanais-nais na SMS, ayon kay Senator Joel Villanueva. "Umaasa po tayong magkakaroon ng malinaw na action plan pagkatapos ang pulong ng mga telcos at Privacy Commissioner Mon Liboro. Nadidismaya po tayo na tila inaabuso ng iilan sa atin ang kakulangan sa trabaho at hanapbuhay upang manlamang sa kapwa," ani Villanueva sa isang pahayag. Binanggit ng mambabatas ang pahayag matapos ipatawag ni Liboro ang mga telco sa isang pulong. "Anumang aksyon mula sa NPC ay isang solusyong administratibo. Kailangan natin ng batas para maging permanente ang solusyon dito," sabi ni Villanueva. Ayon sa kanya, ang isang panukala na makakatulong dito ay ang No Call, No Text, and No E-mail Registration System Act, na layong magbuo ng mga registry para sa mga taong ayaw makatanggap ng promotional o marketing SMS o email. "Ang karapatan ng mga mobile phone users laban sa istorbong mga mensahe ay kailangang isabatas," ani Villanueva. Aniya, ang panukala ay pagrerespeto lang sa pribadong buhay ng mga konsyumer na kailangang tanggapin ng mga kumpanya at negosyo. Dagdag pa ng senador, kailangan din daw ng batas na nagbabawal sa mga makinang may automatic dialer o yung may kakayahang magpadala ng maraming mensahe sa iba't ibang numero ng telepono. Nitong Agosto, inaprubahan ng Kamara de Representantes sa pangatlo at pinal na pagbasa ang House Bill 9608, o ang No Call, No Text, and No E-mail Registration System Act. Ipinadala na ito sa Senado para mapag-aralan. Ayon kay Villanueva, dumami ang transaksyong e-commerce sa panahon ng pandemya, at dahil dito mas dumami ang marketing at promotional SMS, kasama na ang robo texts na kumakalat kamakailan na nag-aalok ng trabaho para sa mga mamamayan. Nitong Martes, nanawagan si Villanueva sa NPC na itigil ang mga budol text na ito. At habang binabalangkas sa Kongreso ang panukalang No Call Registry, dapat umanong hinahabol ng pamahalaan ang mga smuggler ng ipinagbabawal na text blast machines na may kakayahang magpadala ng 100,000 SMS sa isang oras. Ang paggawa, pag-angkat, pagbebenta at distribusyon nito ay ipinagbabawal ng National Telecommunications Commission sa ilalim ng Memorandum Order 01-02-2013. Nanawagan din si Villanueva sa DTI na magsagawa ng beripikasyon kung ang mga online shopping platforms tulad ng Shopee, Lazada at FB Marketplace ay may text blast machines na ipinagbabawal ng NTC. "Ang problema lang po kung wala na sa online platforms, the sellers will go underground. Lilipat puwesto lang po sila," he said. "Kung ganito lang rin po ang sitwasyon, dapat tugisin ng pulis ang mga nagbebenta ng ganitong gamit, at siguruhin ng Bureau of Customs na walang nakakapasok ng ganitong klase ng kontrabando sa ating bayan."