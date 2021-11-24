Press Release

November 24, 2021 OFFICE OF SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

(Senate Bill No. 2449: Expanded Anti-Trafficking Act of 2021) With the permission of the good sponsor and principal author, I would like to be made co-author and co-sponsor of this measure. Mr. President, I would like to express my utmost gratitude to the chairperson of the Committee of Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, for never failing to champion the rights and needs of all, especially of those who are most vulnerable in our society. I stand before this august body not only as a legislator, Mr. President. I stand before you all as a parent, as a father determined to keep children, and all persons, safe and well, whether it is within this physical sphere, or the cybersphere. This is precisely one of the landmark changes in this proposed measure, Mr. President. It aims to strengthen our protection against all forms of exploitation and abuse, including the ones that may occur online. Sa panahon ng online class, ng mga Zoom at Webex meeting, ng mga video conference, sa panahon ng Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, at marami pang iba, nararapat lamang na ating siguruhing ligtas ang ating mga anak sa kanilang mga gawain at pinagkakaabalahan. I would like to reiterate my earlier point, Mr. President. As I make this manifestation, I do so not only as a legislator. That is merely secondary to my identity as a parent and father, and it is on account of my being a parent and father that I express my full and ardent support for the passage of this measure. Furthermore, I would like to urge the members of this august body to stand with and in support of our good sponsor for the earnest passage of this measure. For our children, for all of us, for the future we all hope for, Mr. President. Thank you very much.