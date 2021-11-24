Press Release

November 24, 2021 Gatchalian reminds civil servants to uphold ethical standards Administrative and disciplinary cases may stem from failure to uphold ethical standards against any public servant. Senator Win Gatchalian issued this warning after an official from a government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) supervised by the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) was seen to have been "drinking alcohol" while virtually attending the Senate budget deliberations Monday night as witnessed by the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms. "Mahigpit ang tagubilin ng Civil Service Commission (CSC) sa pagbabawal sa pag-inom (ng alak) ng mga empleyado ng gobyerno sa opisina lalo na sa oras ng trabaho. May kaukulang parusa ito na suspensyon o pagkatanggal sa serbisyo sa ikalawang beses na pagkakamali," he stressed. Gatchalian, who called the attention of the improper behavior displayed by APO Production Unit sales and marketing manager Dominic Tajon in the middle of the budget debates, emphasized that he was considered on official duty while attending the hybrid plenary session. Initially, Gatchalian called out Tajon telling him to adhere to proper virtual etiquette as he was observed to have been moving around distracting the senators who were physically attending the plenary session. Minority Leader Franklin Drilon was quick to say that Tajon was drinking liquor based on the information he received and which was confirmed by the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms. "Such was an utter display of disrespect to the plenary proceedings and the Senate as an institution," Gatchalian said. Professionalism is one of the eight norms of conduct of public officials and employees under Section 4 (A) of Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, he emphasized. "Public officers and employees should perform and discharge their duties with the highest degree of excellence, professionalism, intelligence and skill. They must serve the public with utmost devotion and dedication to duty. They are expected not to waste company hours whenever they are in their workplace and likewise expected to respond in the exigency of the service and perform other tasks that need to be accomplished," Gatchalian said quoting CSC guidelines. # # # ________________________________________ Mga lingkod bayan pinaalalahanan ni Gatchalian na sundin ang ethical standards Kasong administratibo at pagdidisiplina ang ipapataw sa mga lingkod bayan na hindi sumusunod sa ethical standards na itinakda ng gobyerno. Ito ang paalala ni Senador Win Gatchalian matapos mapuna ng Senate Sergeant-at-Arms ang isang opisyal mula sa isang government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) na nasa ilalim ng Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) na umiinom umano ng alak habang dumadalo ng virtual noong Lunes ng gabi sa deliberasyon ng senado sa panukalang pondo para sa 2022. "Mahigpit ang tagubilin ng Civil Service Commission sa pagbabawal sa pag-inom (ng alak) ng mga empleyado ng gobyerno sa opisina lalo na sa oras ng trabaho. May kaukulang parusa ito na suspensyon o pagkatanggal sa serbisyo sa ikalawang beses na pagkakamali," ani Gatchalian. Sa gitna ng plenary debates, tinawag ni Gatchalian ang atensyon ni APO Production Unit sales and marketing manager Dominic Tajon dahil sa napansin niyang "improper behavior" ng opisyal at pinaalalahanan na nasa official duty siya habang dumadalo sa hybrid session. Napansin ni Gatchalian ang video ni Tajon na hindi ito mapirmi sa kanyang kinalalagyan na nakakagambala sa ibang senador na nasa plenary session. Bilang Presiding Officer noong oras na iyun, pinagsabihan ng senador si Tajon na sumunod sa naaayon na virtual etiquette. Sa puntong ito, sinabi ni Minority Leader Franklin Drilon na nakitang umiinom ng alak si Tajon batay sa impormasyong ipinarating sa kanya na kinumpirma naman ng Senate Sergeant-at-Arms. "Kawalang-galang sa plenary proceedings at sa Senado bilang isang institusyon ang kanyang ipinakita," giit ni Gatchalian. Ang pagiging propesyonal ay isa sa walong pamantayan ng pag-uugali na dapat ipinapamalas ng mga opisyal at empleyado ng gobyerno at ito'y nakasaad sa Section 4 (A) ng Republic Act 6713 o ang Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, dagdag pa ng senador. "Ang mga opisyal at empleyado ng gobyerno ay inaasahang tuparin ang kanilang tungkulin ng may pinakamataas na antas ng kahusayan, pagiging propesyonal, kaalaman, at kasanayan. Sila ay inaasahang manilbihan nang may lubos na debosyon at dedikasyon sa kanilang tungkulin. Dapat din na hindi nila sinasayang ang oras sa trabaho at natutugunan nila ang kanilang mga tungkulin na kailangan nilang tapusin," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang mga ito, aniya, ay nakasaad sa mga alituntunin ng CSC. # # #