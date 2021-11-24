Press Release

November 24, 2021 Bong Go urges unvaccinated Filipinos to take part in upcoming National Vaccination Days; hails gov't efforts to further accelerate vaccine drive Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography Christopher "Bong" Go called on all eligible Filipinos to support the National Vaccination Days from November 29 to December 1 in a bid to move the country one step closer to achieving herd immunity against the coronavirus. The lawmaker emphasized the significance of the 'Bayanihan Bakunahan' program, which will be conducted on the said days, to inoculate an additional 15 million Filipinos. "Kinokomendahan ko ang gobyerno sa kanilang pagsisikap na mabakunahan ang lahat ng mga Pilipino para makamit na natin ang inaasam nating population protection leading to herd immunity. Bilisan pa natin ang rollout at siguraduhin natin na ni isang bakuna ay walang masasayang," said Go. "Marami pang paparating na bakuna sa mga susunod na buwan kaya dapat iturok na kung ano ang mayroon sa mga natitirang essential at vulnerable sectors upang masiguro na walang Pilipinong maiiwan patungo sa ating muling pagbangon," he added. The country has administered nearly 77 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with a daily average of 834,994 shots in the last seven days, as of November 22. A total of 42.6 million individuals have received their first dose while 33.8 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated. To ensure the success of the nationwide undertaking, the National Task Force Against COVID-19, the Department of Health and the Department of Interior and Local Government have tapped the assistance of all concerned government agencies, local government units, medical community, private sector and civil groups. The task force has also enlisted the help of the Department of Transportation, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and the Office of Civil Defense in transporting the vaccines. Meanwhile, medical organizations and nurses and dental associations will augment the manpower needed to administer the shots. Cabinet Secretary and acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles stated in a press statement that November 29 and December 1 shall be considered 'special working days' while November 30 will remain a regular holiday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio. To encourage employees and workers of the government and the private sector to get vaccinated, the President issued a Proclamation declaring November 29 to December 1 as "Bayanihan, Bakunahan National COVID-19 Vaccination Days." The Proclamation provides that workers shall not be considered absent in their work if they will be vaccinated during the aforesaid period, provided that they present proof of vaccination to their employers. Meanwhile, Sen. Go had recently issued an appeal urging the government to provide fully vaccinated members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) with cash incentives, on top of what they already receive under the law, to help increase the vaccine coverage among the lowest income groups. "Ito ang pinaka-vulnerable sa populasyon natin... ang mga 4Ps households ang kinokonsiderang poorest of the poor. Sa paraang ito (cash incentives), maeengganyo natin silang magpabakuna, mabibigyan pa natin sila ng dagdag na tulong," he explained. "Magbigay tayo ng dagdag ayuda para ienganyo ang mga pinakamahihirap na magpabakuna. Hindi man natin sila mapilit, walang tigil naman ang ating pagpupursige na makumbinsi sila sa pamamagitan ng sapat na tulong at tamang impormasyon ukol sa importansya ng bakuna," he added. The senator likewise appealed to the public and private sectors to come up with more incentives to address vaccine hesitancy. He had earlier backed a proposal from the Metro Manila Council of the Metro Manila Development Authority to ease certain COVID-19-related restrictions for those fully vaccinated. "Kung ma-relax natin kaunti ang mga travel restrictions at ibang protocols, inaasahan natin na mas maraming sektor ng ekonomiya ang mabubuksan. Mas maraming mga kababayan natin ang makakapaghanapbuhay at makakabalik sa kani-kanilang mga trabaho muli. Ibig sabihin, mas maraming pamilya ang makakabangon mula sa hirap na dulot ng pandemya," said Go. "Subalit dahan-dahan nating gawin ito. Maingat nating balansehin ang buhay at kabuhayan ng mga Pilipino. Huwag nating biglaing buksan lahat kaagad, baka naman tumaas ang bilang ng mga kaso at mahihirapan na naman ang ating healthcare system. Ayaw nating mag-back to zero na naman tayo."