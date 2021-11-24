Press Release

November 24, 2021 Bulacan youth groups back Leni Robredo, Kiko Pangilinan in 2022 BULACAN -- The local chapters of Youth for Leni and Kilos Ko Youth (KY) here have committed to organize at least 2,000 youth volunteers who will work tirelessly to campaign for Leni Robredo's presidential and Kiko Pangilinan's vice-presidential bids come election period next year. "Well, klaro naman for Youth for Leni Bulacan and eventually for Sen. Kiko na patuloy yung [suporta]. Hahamigin namin ang lahat ng mga kabataan sa bawat municipality dito sa Bulacan. Papalaguin natin ang membership dito sa Bulacan," said Jason Anchores, provincial convenor of Youth for Leni Bulacan. Alex Tumampil, convenor of Bulacan Kilos Ko Youth, said his organization has been committed to support the senator in his earlier plan for re-election. "We're still committed to support him in his run to become the vice president next year," she said. In a dialogue with youth groups here, Pangilinan recalled his student leader days in UP when he and fellow activists fought against the Marcos dictatorship for the massive corruption, poverty, killings, violence, and chaos that it engendered. "Sabi ko sa sarili ko noon, dadating ang panahon na tayo'y huhusgahan ng kasaysayan. Darating ang panahon na magkakaroon ako ng anak at maari niyang itanong sa akin kung ano ang ginawa ko nitong mga panahon na ito," said the vice-presidential hopeful. "Kung hindi ko maipapaliwanag sa aking mga anak ang mga naging desisyon ko sa buhay, ano'ng klaseng ama ako? At ayaw kong [mahusgahan nang mali]," Pangilinan added. Tumampil said Robredo's choice for vice-president has always sided with the youth. "[He has been] pushing for more youth participation in government processes [and that is] what is needed at this time," she said. Anchores, for his part, said he hopes Pangilinan would include in his platform the resumption of classes as the pandemic widened the educational gap. "The online classes are not working so ito ang kailangang tugunan natin. Secondly, job security for the graduating students," he said. At the Volunteers' Assembly earlier in the day, Pangilinan thanked the Kakampinks of Bulacan, saying he and Robredo draw strength from the support of the volunteers. Here, Pangilinan shared his agriculture advocacy, lauding all farmers for their untiring efforts to provide food for the country. He said he will continue to champion the agriculture sector and push for agricultural reforms. "Ang pagpasok natin sa eleksyon na ito, bagama't hindi plinano, ay ginagawa natin dahil mahal ko ang aking anak, mahal ko ang aking pamilya, at mahal ko ang aking bansa. At handa akong ialay ang aking lakas, ang aking tapang. Ipaglalaban ko ang aking mga anak for a better future. We love our children and we will fight for a better future," Pangilinan said. Anchores echoed Pangilinan's sentiments and said, "We hope na sa susunod na [pagbisita], marami pa ang sasama at makikitagpo kung ano man yung radikal na pagmamahal patungong 2022. Ginagawa natin ito dahil mahal natin ang pamilya at bayan natin."