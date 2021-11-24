Pangilinan calls for amendments to country's criminal laws amid rampant disinformation, fake online deliveries

FOLLOWING the rise of fake online deliveries directed at members of the political opposition, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan seeks a review of the country's existing criminal laws to address the rising number of incidences of online disinformation.

"Mayroong natanggap ang aming opisina sa Senado na mensahe na magde-deliver daw ng frozen meat at wine na nagkakahalaga ng P90,000. Fake po yung order. Buti na lang hindi pa na-deliver," Pangilinan said in a statement yesterday, November 23.

"Pakiusap po sa mga gumagawa nito, hirap na po ang ating mga kababayan sa pandemya, huwag nang manloko pa," he added.

The same fake online deliveries also happened to other members of the opposition, including presidential aspirant, Vice President Leni Robredo, and re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros.

The two other public officials have since then released their respective statements, reminding whoever is behind these fake bookings to stop engaging in "cheap tactics" of intimidation and stunt.

In Proposed Senate Resolution 953 also signed by Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Pangilinan notes the history of the country's criminal laws, saying that while these have been amended several times, the amendments fall short of the realities of the times, particularly the rise of social media platforms.

"The Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 was passed when social media platforms and other applications were still smaller than what the giants they are today. Some platforms and applications, such as TikTok, Grab Food, and Lalamove, were not even invented in 2012," the resolution reads.

"As technology and social media platforms become more and more integrated into the everyday lives of Filipinos, there is a need to review the country's existing criminal laws," according to PSR 953.

The vice-presidential aspirant also questioned the timing of these fake online bookings, which happened when opposition members are busy forwarding their platform of change and compassion in the upcoming election.

"Ayaw nating mag-akusa kung saan nanggaling ang mga fake bookings na ito dahil wala pa naman tayong ebidensya. Ngunit nakakapagtaka lang na naging mas madalas ang ganitong mga cheap tactics sa panahon kung saan abala tayo sa pagbuo ng mga unities sa ating mga kababayan," Pangilinan said.

"Nevertheless, we will not fall victims to this dirty trick. 'Ika nga: when they go low, we go high," he added.