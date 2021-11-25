Press Release

November 25, 2021 'Be part of the solution' says Bong Go as he reiterates need to prioritize the welfare and interests of Filipinos regardless of the outcome of the next elections Senator and presidential aspirant Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Wednesday, November 24, said that he will continue to prioritize the welfare and interests of the Filipino people no matter the outcome of the upcoming 2022 elections. In an interview after he distributed assistance to fire victims at the Masambong Elementary School in Quezon City, Go cited his passion for public service and experience working with President Rodrigo Duterte as some of the things he is proud of as an aspiring presidential candidate. "Gaya ng sinabi ko sa inyo, ang puwede ko lang pong ipagmalaki sa inyo ang bisyo ko po ay magserbisyo. Kung trabaho lang po ang pag-uusapan bilang Pangulo, alam ko po ang trabaho ng isang Pangulo. I have been there sa tabi ni Pangulong Duterte," said Go. While he admittedly gives suggestions to Duterte when making decisions, Go clarified that the President always has the last say. The senator also said that he always tries to be part of the solution. "Alam ko po ang problema, alam ko po ang solusyon, part po ako ng solusyon. Kahit sabihin mo naki-alam ako kay Pangulong Duterte sa desisyon niya? No, kanya po 'yun final decision niya po lahat ng mga 'yan," Go clarified. "Pero nakapag-suggest ng mga magagandang desisyon, opo. Nakakapagbigay po ako ng magagandang suhestiyon sa kanya," he added. Meanwhile, Go said that while running for president is difficult, he continues to draw strength and inspiration from Duterte and his supporters. He emphasized that the President would always prioritize the welfare of the country before anything else. "Unang araw palang niya ng termino, kahit sa Mayor hanggang naging Presidente siya, kung nakakabuti po para sa mga kababayan natin, interes ng bawat Pilipino, interes ng bayan ang inuuna namin ni Pangulong Duterte," said Go. In response to those who continue to doubt him and his presidential bid, Go said that he is committed to running and serving the Filipino people. "Kung ang pag-uusapan mo kung buo ang loob ko, buo ang loob ko na magserbisyo po sa aking kapwa Pilipino. Buong-buo po 'yan, buong panahon ko, buong katawan ko ibibigay ko po para sa Pilipino pero ibang usapan po itong kampanya marami pong nahihirapan," said Go. "Ayaw ko po na mahirapan po 'yung ibang tao, lalung lalo na po si Pangulong Duterte, naaawa po ako sa kanya," he added. On November 13, Go substituted for Grepor Belgica and filed his candidacy as the standard-bearer of the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan for the presidency in the May 2022 elections. He was personally accompanied by President Duterte in the Commission on Elections main office in Intramuros, Manila. The senator has been emphasizing the importance of continuing the programs of the Duterte Administration, particularly those that promote economic growth and improve the lives of Filipinos. He said that if elected, he will ensure that the country's economic growth is sustained as he vowed to push for measures and policies that will accelerate economic recovery by next year. Go further explained that in the long term, focus must shift to rural development and the need to pump prime commercial and industrial developments outside the urban areas to benefit other parts of the country. Go also stressed the need to sustain the Build, Build, Build program with the help of the private sector, noting that as an archipelago the country needs connectivity through infrastructure projects, such as airports, seaports, roads and bridges. The senator then expressed his gratitude after receiving the recognition of Outstanding Public Service of the Year from The Nations Builders Awards. "Maraming salamat. Hindi ko nabalitaan pero maraming salamat po. Ako naman po, with or without award magtatrabaho po ako. Kami ni Pangulong Duterte, hindi po kami sanay na bigyan po kami ng award dahil trabaho naman po namin ang maglingkod po sa inyo," said Go. "Bahala na po 'yung tao na humusga kung sa tingin nilang sino 'yung nagtatrabaho. Pero kung maari, hindi naman kailangan na bigyan kami ng award para magtrabaho dahil duty po namin 'yan. "Ako po'y isang probinsyano na binigyan po ng tao at ng Panginoon ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo kaya hindi ko po ito sasayangin. Ma-barangay captain, maging senador man ako o maging pangulo o maging private citizen, kalabitin niyo lang po ako. Ako po si Kuya Bong Go ang inyong public servant," he ended.