Bong Go willing take the most comprehensive drug test, stresses voters must be informed if candidates are fit to lead

Senator and presidential aspirant Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed that he is ready to submit himself to a drug test anytime to reassure the Filipino public that he is mentally and physically fit to discharge the duties of a president.

In an interview given after visiting the fire victims in Quezon City on Wednesday, November 24, Go said that he prefers to undergo the most comprehensive type of drug test. He emphasized that voters have the right to be informed of any conditions which may seriously undermine a candidate's ability to fulfill his/her potential role.

"Walang problema sa akin. Anytime, kahit saan. Karapatan ng bawat Pilipino na malaman if you are fit to lead this country. Ayoko lang makipag-unahan sa kanila. Kung maaari 'yung kumpletong drug test na talaga," said Go.

"Maraming klaseng drug test--may ihi, may hair follicle. So, kung ano 'yung pinakakumpleto para walang pagdududa sa atin... Aside from drug tests, kahit neuro test. Ang importante mapatunayan natin we are fit to lead this country," he continued.

The senator, however, clarified that the decision must be made voluntarily, in full respect of an individual's legal rights.

"Though hindi siya mandatory by law, ang importante ipakita natin sa publiko na wala silang maiiwang paghihinala," added Go.

"Ayokong makipagsiraan sa kapwa ko kandidato dahil kandidato rin ako, 'no? Mahirap namang sabihin ko ito ang gawin mo, ito ang gawin nila. Dapat ito'y kusa para mapatunayan natin sa publiko na fit tayong mamuno ng ating bansa," he explained.

As part of his agenda, the senator pledged to continue the Duterte Administration's crusade against illegal drugs, crime and corruption. He filed Senate Bill No. 399 in 2019 that provides for a more balanced and holistic approach to the illegal drugs problem by establishing a Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in every province across the country.

"Napakaimportante nitong susunod na administrasyon, lalung-lalo na isa sa naging kampanya ni Pangulong Duterte ay labanan ang iligal na droga," he said.

"In fairness sa lahat ng kandidato, ayaw ko pong manira o magbigay ng pangalan, so patunayan na lang natin sa kanila (sa taumbayan). Kung hindi naman totoo, wala namang mapapatunayan then, tapos 'yung usapan. Ang importante rito karapatan ng bawat Pilipino," noted Go.

"Ako naman, no (never ako nag-drugs). Hindi rin ako mahilig uminom. Pero mayroon akong bisyo. Sabihin ko na lang sa inyo ngayon. Ang bisyo ko magserbisyo. Bata pa ako, bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo hanggang ngayon," he reassured.