Press Release
November 25, 2021

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON MICHAEL YANG'S PETITION

We stand by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. The oversight powers of the senate are well-settled in law and jurisprudence. The resource persons' evasiveness and their resistance to cooperate with our investigation come at actual great cost to the government -- di ba mga CPA na nga nagsasabi na may utang na higit P5 billion sa gobyerno? Hindi ito barya kaya hindi din tayo titigil sa pagpapanagot sa kanila.
November 25
