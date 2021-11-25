Lacson: National ID Rollout, 'Made in the Philippines' Drive to Address Joblessness, Inflation

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-national-id-rollout-made-in-the-philippines-drive-to-address-joblessness-inflation

A more efficient rollout of the National ID and a "Made in the Philippines" drive will address joblessness and inflation under a Lacson presidency, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said Thursday.

Lacson told the weekly LACSON-SOTTO Meet the Press forum that the National ID would help the government create a database to match workers' skills with job opportunities.

"Kailangan madaliin para ang database natin malinaw at kitang kita sa skills ng tao para match mo sa job opportunities para mabawasan rate of unemployment (We should speed up the rollout of the National ID system so we can create a database that can match people's skills with available job opportunities. This will address the problem of unemployment)," he said.

He added the job skills matching would help provide our workers with better opportunities to get jobs and salaries best suited to their skills.

Lacson was the author and sponsor of the National ID measure, which was signed into law in 2018.

On the other hand, Lacson said he will push for a "Made in the Philippines" drive that will lead to a shift from an import-dependent mentality to one that is export-oriented.

"Ang import-driven mentality dapat bawasan natin at pa-igtingin natin ang MSMEs para maging export-oriented tayo. Ang mentality natin from import-dependent country gawin nating export-oriented tayo. Tangkilikin natin 'Made in the Philippines' products (We should replace our import-driven mentality with one that is export-oriented, to benefit our micro, small and medium enterprises. Government should intervene to assist our agriculture sector to enhance our food security and productivity and avoid importation of agriculture products that we can grow locally. We should all favor products that are 'Made in the Philippines')," he said.