Press Release

November 26, 2021 Committed to Serve — Bong Go visits residents displaced by fire in Quezon City as Mayor Belmonte lauds his genuine 'malasakit' to the people Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized that the government will continue to step-up its efforts in addressing fire-related incidents to reduce fatalities and losses, especially in poor communities, as he personally commiserated with fire victims in Barangay Manresa, Quezon City on Wednesday, November 24. Go authored and co-sponsored the bill which eventually became Republic Act No. 11589 or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act, which directs the Bureau of Fire Protection to implement a modernization program. Signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte on September 14, the said measure is expected to enhance the bureau into a world-class institution by mandating the implementation of a modernization program that will include, among others, the recruitment of more firefighters, provision of specialized training, and upgrade and acquisition of new fire equipment. "Ang importante po sa akin ay sana walang masaktan. Parati po akong pumapasyal dito sa Quezon City... Minsan po madaling araw (pa lang ay) pinupuntahan ko (na) 'yung mga bahay habang pinapatay pa ang apoy. Ingat tayo dahil bawat bahay na nasusunog, minsan nadadamay po ang kapitbahay," Go cited in his speech. "Sa mga nasunugan po, huwag po kayong mag-aalala, magtulungan lang po tayo. Ang importante po ay buhay tayo. Ang pera po ay kikitain, ang gamit po ay nabibili pero 'yung pera na kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever kaya mag-ingat po kayo," he continued. The senator, in coordination with concerned national agencies, led the distribution activity at Masambong Elementary School where he and his team provided financial assistance, grocery packs, meals, masks and vitamins to a total of 200 families. Go also gave away new pairs of shoes and bicycles to select residents, as well as computer tablets to help children studying under the blended learning set-up. Furthermore, the Department of Social Welfare and Development provided additional financial assistance while the Department of Health handed out medicine packs and vitamins. The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office gave away separate food packs while the Department of Agriculture delivered supplies of fresh vegetables. The National Housing Authority, on the other hand, conducted assessments and distributed necessary assistance through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program. The Department of Trade and Industry and Department of Labor and employment likewise conducted on-site assessments and provided livelihood support to qualified recipients. "Makapag-hanapbuhay ako, makapag-tinda tinda uli ako. Ang hinihiling ko lang (ay) matulungan ako para makapag hanap buhay uli ako. Wala ako inaasahan kundi iyon lang. (Kaya) sobra-sobrang akong natuwa na natulungan niya (Go) ako. Nanghingi ako ng konting assistance sa pagtitinda ko. Nagpapasalamat po ako," Mario Padual, one of the fire victims, expressed. Go reminded the residents to continue to support the government's COVID-19 response efforts and urged them to stay disciplined even as COVID-19 cases decline. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also offered to help beneficiaries in need of medical care. He advised them to seek medical assistance from the government through any of the eleven Malasakit Centers in Quezon City. Go authored and sponsored the measure which eventually became the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. "Ang Malasakit Center po para 'yan sa mga poor and indigent patients. Wala pong pinipiling pasyente 'yan, basta Pilipino ka, qualified ka sa Malasakit Center. 'Pag hindi kayo tulungan pagalitan nyo, sabihin niyo "Hoy! Pilipino ako, Karapatan ko 'yan." Totoo po 'yan, karapatan niyo po 'yan ang Malasakit Center," Go said. "Mayroon pong pondong iniwan si Pangulong Duterte doon huwag ho kayong mag-atubiling lumapit. 'Pag may balance pa po tutulungan kayo ng pondong iniwan doon para maging zero balance at wala na ho kayong babayaran sa inyong pagpapaospital. Lapitan niyo lang po ang Malasakit Center. Amid growing support for his presidential bid, Go stressed that he remains focused on his duty to serve the Filipinos the best way he can while aiming to continue the Duterte legacy of providing a more comfortable life for all. "Ako ang inyong Kuya Bong Go. Kahit saan man po ako ipadpad ng aking tadhana, asahan niyo po na magseserbisyo po ako sa inyo. Kalabitin niyo lang po ako kahit saan man tayo magkita. Huwag ho kayong mahiya sa akin," Go said. "Huwag ho kayong magpasalamat sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte, kami po ang magpasalamat sa inyo at sa Panginoon. Dahil mga probinsyano lang po kami na binigyan niyo po ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo," Go expressed. "Hinding-hindi po namin sasayangin 'yan. Araw-araw magtatrabaho at magseserbisyo po kami para sa inyo para malampasan natin ang krisis na ating hinaharap," he ended. The senator also expressed his gratitude to the officials, including Bagong Henerasyon Party-List Representative Bernadette Herrera, Mayor Joy Belmonte, Councilors Bernard Herrera and Tany Joe "TJ" Calalay, and Manresa Punong Barangay Arturo Tambis for their quick response and support to the victims. In her speech, Mayor Joy Belmonte expressed her appreciation towards the senator for always extending support to calamity victims in Quezon City. "Nagpapasalamat po kami. Alam ko umiikot po si Senator Bong Go ngayon sa buong Pilipinas pero hindi niya kami kinakalimutan kahit kelan dito sa lungsod (ng) Quezon," Belmonte mentioned. "Kahit isang beses wala po siyang absent sa atin, lagi po siyang present. Minsan pa kapag may sakuna (ay) nauuna pa siya sa akin dumating at nagdadala ng ayuda," she added.