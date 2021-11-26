STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON AYUNGIN SHOAL

I stand with Secretary Lorenzana in his assertion that Chinese personnel taking pictures and videos of Philippine forces is indeed an act of harassment and intimidation. China has no right to make our own people feel threatened or unsafe in our own seas.

China's foreign minister is also incorrect to say that Ayungin Shoal is part of China, when Ayungin is well within our Exclusive Economic Zone as ruled by the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

But China is trying to blockade us into submission. Our military personnel at Ayungin Shoal are practically under food blockade. China wants to starve us out, force our personnel to leave, then occupy Ayungin.

It will be in the interest of all for China to cease its blockade of Ayungin immediately to avoid any incidents that risk the peace and stability in the region.

We have the right to go anywhere we please in our EEZ, and the Philippines will fight for our right.