Go seeks Divine Providence on his presidential bid, vows to continue giving genuine service

Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go said that he continues to seek guidance from the Divine Providence in his decision to enter the presidential race as he vows to continue serving the Filipino people selflessly and tirelessly every day.

"Kung anuman ang aking magiging desisyon, ipapasa-Diyos ko na lang ang lahat alang-alang sa kung ano ang makakabuti sa bayan," Go said.

"The Presidency is a matter of destiny. Kung para sayo yan, para talaga sayo yan," he believes.

Go added that he does not want to burden President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and their supporters. "Mahal ko po si Pangulong Duterte. Matanda na rin po siya at ayaw ko siyang bigyan pa ng dagdag na problema."

Senator Go, the standard-bearer of the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS), has been a last-minute candidate for the presidency having filed his Certificate of Candidacy for President shortly before the November 15 substitution deadline.

"Naging kandidato na ako as Vice President for about 40 days hanggang sa nangyari po ang hindi inaasahan. At dahil sa mahal ko at ayaw kong masaktan si Pangulong Duterte at ang kanyang pamilya ay kailangan ko pong magpaubaya," Go underscored.

Senator Go further mentioned that running for the presidency has never been his dream but he is willing to make the supreme sacrifice, saying he only accepted the challenge after a decision was arrived at by the President and the party.

"But in the past few days po, I realized that my heart and mind are contradicting my own actions. Tao lang po ako na nasasaktan at napapagod din," he admitted.

"Sa ngayon, baka hindi ko pa po panahon. Ako yung taong handang magsakripisyo para wala nang maipit, masaktan at mamroblema," he contemplated.

The presidential aspirant, fondly called as "Mr. Malasakit," expressed his gratitude to the President for the moral support that gives him the strength to pursue his fight.

The lawmaker also thanked his supporters as he assured them that he would just be there ready to give genuine public service to everyone.

"Marami namang paraan upang makatulong sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Ako naman, kahit saan man ako ipadpad ng aking tadhana, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo," Senator Go pointed out.