We Can Win This! Lacson Lauds LGUs Offering 24/7 Vaccination for Covid Vaccination Days

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/we-can-win-this-lacson-lauds-lgus-offering-247-vaccination-for-covid-vaccination-days

We can win this!

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson stressed this as he lauded local government units (LGUs) for going the extra mile to offer Covid vaccination for their residents.

On his Twitter account, Lacson cited the Awuyon Community Municipal Hospital in Baganga, Davao Oriental, which offered 24-hour vaccination from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

"Good, good and good. Let's go Pilipinas! We can win this," he said.

"This is one prime example of the local government units being in the best position to know the needs and priorities of their constituents. Way to go!" he added, noting the Awuyon Community Municipal Hospital's three-day 24-hours vaccination coincides with the National COVID-19 Vaccination Days.

But Lacson - a champion of empowering LGUs to implement key programs and projects for their constituents - also pointed out the vaccination efforts should be sustained beyond the National COVID-19 Vaccination Days.

"Vaccination is our only way out of this pandemic and the ill effects it has had on our health and economy. Our people must get the vaccination jab done while government must get the vaccination job done," he said.