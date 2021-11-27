Press Release

November 27, 2021 Lacson Disproves 'Intimidation' Claim of Pharmally's Mago More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-disproves-intimidation-claim-of-pharmallys-mago If former Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corp. admin officer Krizle Mago was indeed pressured during her appearance before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee last Sept. 24 as she claims, she was pressured to tell the truth, and not to lie. Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson thus disproved Friday Mago's claim that she was "intimidated" into implicating Pharmally officials in instructing a warehouseman to tamper with "expired" labels on face shields. "Na-pressure siyang magsabi ng totoo. Hindi siya na-pressure mag-lie if at all totoong na-pressure siya. She was very calm and sabi ninyo kanina, unaided lahat (If she was pressured at all, she was pressured to tell the truth and not to lie. She was very calm and her testimony was unaided)," Lacson said after questioning Mago at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on irregularities in the procurement of medical supplies to deal with the pandemic. He was referring to Mago's claim when she went to the House of Representatives that she was "intimidated" during hearings at the Senate. Lacson pointed out he even gave Mago enough time to respond without pressure. "I did not even mention the name of Mohit Dargani. In fact I had no idea who gave her instructions to replace the stickers," Lacson noted. At Friday's hearing, Lacson had a video clip played showing Mago testifying before Lacson that she acted on instructions of higher management to instruct a warehouseman to tamper with "expired" labels on face shields. During the Sept. 24 hearing, Mago said she particularly acted on the instructions of Mohit Dargani. Dargani and his sister Twinkle were arrested while trying to take a flight abroad earlier this month. "You could have mentioned Linconn Ong because he is part of the Pharmally management. You could also have mentioned Twinkle Dargani, and all other people and management of Pharmally. But you specifically mentioned Mohit Dargani," Lacson told Mago. On the other hand, Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Richard Gordon told Mago that she perjured herself, while Senate minority leader Franklin Drilon pointed out that she volunteered Dargani's name.