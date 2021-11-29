'Bayanihan Bakunahan for a safer Christmas' -- Go urges Filipinos to join National Vaccination Days

Filipinos who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will have their chance to get jabbed during the three-day National Vaccination Days, dubbed as Bayanihan Bakunahan, from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

The nationwide campaign aims to ramp up the implementation of the government's national COVID-19 vaccination program to expedite the inoculation of individuals who have not been vaccinated yet against COVID-19.

"Upang tuluyan ng manumbalik ang sigla ng ating bayan, ito pong handog ng Bayanihan Bakunahan ang isa sa mga paraan upang hikayatin ang ating mga kababayan na magpabakuna. Handa po ang ating gobyerno, may sapat na supply na po tayo ng bakuna," said Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, in a video message.

In support of the nationwide vaccination campaign, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte earlier signed Proclamation No. 1253 on November 24, 2021, declaring November 29, 2021 to December 1, 2021 as Bayanihan Bakunahan National COVID-19 Vaccination Days.

The said Presidential Proclamation directs government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations, state universities and colleges, and local government units to provide the necessary support and assistance for the effective implementation of the National Vaccination Days.

Likewise, medical, nursing, and allied health associations, faith-based, civil society, and non-government organizations, and the private sector are encouraged to actively participate and extend their full support and cooperation to the three-day vaccination campaign.

Employing a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach, the Bayanihan Bakunahan event will mobilize all stakeholders, manpower, and logistics to facilitate the vaccination in 16 Regions and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

"Patuloy po na sinisiguro ng ating gobyerno na pangalagaan ang kaligtasan at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino. Dahil sa ating bayanihan, unti-unti na po tayong nakakabangon mula sa epekto ng pandemya," said Senator Go.

Go also thanked all medical frontliners, government workers, local government units, the private sector, contact tracers, volunteers, and all Filipinos who will join the Bayanihan Bakunahan.

The Presidential aspirant also urged every Filipino to continue to adhere to health and safety protocols and for everyone to take care of their health.

"Ipakita po natin ang kooperasyon, disiplina, at malasakit sa kapwa sa pamamagitan ng pagtulong at pagpapabakuna. ... Magkaisa at magtulungan po tayo upang talunin ang COVID-19 para sa isang mas ligtas na Pasko at Bagong Taon," said Go.