De Lima expresses support for covenant between Robredo, labor groups

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima urged the public to help defend the rights of Filipino workers by voting for candidates with genuine concern for people, particularly laborers' plight, in the 2022 National Elections.

In her message during the Nagkaisa! Labor Coalition for a People's Assembly in time for the observance of Bonifacio Day today (Nov. 30), De Lima expressed her support for the labor covenant signed by Vice President Leni Robredo and the Alliance of Labor Leaders for Leni (ALL4Leni) a day prior.

"Hindi man ako personal na makadalo, kasama ninyo ang buo kong suporta sa pagsusulong ng ating labor agenda at paghahangad sa pag-unlad ng kabuuang kalagayan ng ating mga manggagawa sa buong bansa," she said.

"Kailangan natin ngayon ng solusyon na umuugat sa problema at balanse ang tugon pero kumikiling sa interes ng mga manggagawa. Guguhit ang epekto niyan sa ating lahat, lalo na sa mga kababayan nating nasa laylayan at lubos na kailangan ang seguridad sa trabaho, sapat na kita, at maaasahang social services--pangunahin na ang ating mga manggagawa," she added.

The People's Assembly, held at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, highlights the labor agenda that is expected to answer some of the issues and problems of the Filipino working class.

It can be noted that Robredo and ALL4Leni signed a labor covenant that serves as a "vision of a Robredo presidency" last Nov. 29.

The said covenant contains several advocacies such as promotion of quality jobs, providing a "living wage" incomes for the working people, social protection through public services, improving trade union and political rights, and consultation.

De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, said that choosing a leader that is pro-democracy and pro-human rights has a huge impact to all Filipinos, especially those in the marginalized sectors and the labor sector.

"Kailangan natin ng Pangulo na naiintindihan ang pagpapatakbo ng ekonomiya at kukumpuni sa mga sirang iiwan ni Duterte pero babad at naiintindihan ang isyu ng mga manggagawa sa pinaka-pundamental na aspeto: sahod na nakabubuhay, proteksyon sa mga manggagawa, at paglikha ng maraming trabaho," she said.

"Higit sa lahat, kailangan natin ng susunod na Pangulo na maka-demokrasya at malalim ang pagpapahalaga sa karapatang pantao, buhay at dignidad ng bawat indibidwal. Kaya dapat si VP Leni at sa eleksyong ito, ALL4Leni tayo. Itodo na natin!" she added.

In a separate statement, De Lima lamented how Duterte miserably failed to fulfill his promise to improve labor conditions of Filipino workers, especially his promise to end contractualization.

"Higit pang naghirap ang mga manggagawa, lalo na sa gitna ng pandemya. Nakikita natin ang bagong pag-asa para sa isang masaganang ekonomiya dahil sa nabuong pagkakaisa sa pagitan ni VP Leni at ng ating mga manggagawa," she stressed.

A common yet illegal practice that affect most Filipinos from poor and middle-class families, contractualization saw employment contracts being terminated before the 6th month to avoid giving employees with benefits accorded to regular workers.