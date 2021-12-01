Press Release

December 1, 2021 Manifestation of Support for the Barangay Development Program of the NTF-ELCAC MANIFESTATION Mr. President, I would like to reiterate my strong opposition to the substantial reduction of the budget allocated for the Support to Barangay Development Program of the NTF-ELCAC in the Committee Report. However, with the permission of our hardworking sponsor, Senator Angara, and consistent with the points I raised during the period of interpellations, I would like to propose an amendment on the bill to retain the budget of the Barangay Development Program of the NTF-ELCAC to P19 billion. The same amount that was given to them last year. I understand that the budgetary cut of P24 billion is due to the failure of the NTF-ELCAC's failure to disclose how their budget was spent. However, I appeal to the hearts of my colleagues to give more consideration in order to end this decades-long insurgency. Without our budgetary support, the country's insurgency problem might resurrect again. Walang ibang makikinabang sa desisyon nating ito kundi ang mga CTG, Communist Terrorist Group, to the detriment of our kababayans na higit na nangangalingang maramdaman ang ating gobyerno. Thank you, Mr. President. SENATOR SONNY ANGARA: Thank you, Mr. President. Your Honor, just to inform our vice chair and His Honor, who's made very powerful arguments in support of NTF-ELCAC, from the initial cut of around, which resulted in the budget for the Barangay Development Fund going down to P4 billion, we've raised it now to around P10 billion, Your Honor. So maybe in the bicam we can even try to go higher. Ang mahirap po kasi dito, maghanap po ng pondo ng source kasi alam niyo naman ho, 'pag nagdadagdag ho tayo sa isang departamento, nagbabawas din po tayo sa... So kung matulungan niyo kami na makahanap siguro ng pondo ng pwedeng itukoy na pwedeng ilipat eh willing naman ho tayo makipag-usap sa inyo. And of course, I've already been on record that's saying that I believe the program should be given a chance. I believe the battle for the hearts and minds of our people living in formerly insurgent areas is very important, Mr. President. Kaya nagkakaisa tayo diyan, eh 'yung do'n lang ho sa tactics natin kumbaga eh siguro magtulungan ho tayo going into the bicam, Your Honor, Mr. President. SENATOR BATO DELA ROSA: Thank you, Mr Chairman [Sen Angara]. Mr. President, I would like to express my gratitude to our very good chairman. Alam kong parang naiipit siya sa nag-uumpugang bato. Gustong-gusto niya itong programa ng NTF-ELCAC dahil alam niya talagang ang problema ng komunismo ay kailangang matapos na pero siya rin ay naiipit kung saan siya hahanap ng pondo para isuporta dito. At ganon pa man, Mr. President, nagpapasalamat ako kahit na hindi na ma-restore 'yung P24 billion, malaki na masyado 'yon. 'Yun nga, 'yung P19 billion, kahit hindi na ma-meet 'yung P19 billion, basta taas-taasan lang konti, Mr. Chairman. 'Yun lang ang aking habol sana kasi talagang, I may be fighting a losing cause kumbaga if this plenary is concerned pero ito'y para na lang sa ating mga kababayan na matagal na talagang naghihintay na mapansin ng ating gobyerno. I'm not blaming anyone, anybody, kahit na sino mang nag-o-oppose nitong Barangay Development Program dahil alam kong may mabigat sila na rason kung bakit sila na nag-o-oppose dahil ito nga, as said by Senator Drilon, ito'y pangangalaga sa pondo ng bayan dahil nga may rason naman na hindi nila properly na-explain kung paano nila nagamit 'yung budget and I really agree with him. Ang akin na lang ngayon is nakikiusap na lang ako kung pwedeng dagdagan pa dahil 'yun nga, kumbaga, i-dedicate ko na lang ito, Mr. President, sa aking mga kasamahan na namatay sa giyera laban sa NPA na kahit papaano, ngayong senador na ako, nakapag-contribute naman ako ng solusyon dito sa ilang dekada nang problema ng ating bayan, itong insurgency. Baka sabihin nila kung kailang naging senador si Bato, saka pa lumakas uli ang NPA. Hindi po 'yan katanggap-tanggap, Mr. President. Alam ko naman na may mga rason tayo kung bakit kayo nag-o-oppose, and I perfectly understand. Ang sa akin lang ay nakikiusap lang ako, Mr. President. My pakikiusap may be a voice in the wilderness, but still it's worth fighting for para sa ating mga kababayan doon sa kabundukan na talagang naghihintay, nag-e-expect na makatanggap ng kahit papaanong biyaya, kahit gaanong kaliit na biyaya in the form of Barangay Development Programs doon sa kanilang kanayunan. 'Yun lang po, Mr. President. Again, I would like to apologize to my colleagues kung may nasabi akong improper words in my previous interviews. Talagang I'm very sorry sa mga nasabi ko. Naintindihan ko rin naman 'yung position nila. Ang akin lang, nakikiusap lang ako. 'Yun lang, Mr. President. Maraming salamat. Thank you.