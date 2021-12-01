Press Release

December 1, 2021 Bong Go to withdraw from presidential race but vows to continue genuine public service to uplift lives of Filipinos Senator Christopher "Bong" Go announced his withdrawal from the presidential race on Tuesday, November 30. He cited his willingness to give way for the good of the country, and for the sake of unity among his supporters and leaders. Go also cited his family's resistance to his presidential run and how his heart and mind contradicted his actions as reasons for his withdrawal. "Ayaw rin talaga ng aking pamilya kaya naisip ko na siguro ay hindi ko pa panahon sa ngayon. Diyos lang ang nakakaalam kung kailan ang tamang panahon," Go said in an ambush interview after the wreath laying ceremony at the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan for the 158th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio. Bonifacio Day was included in the national government's three-day "Bayanihan, Bakunahan" nationwide vaccination program. The vaccination program began on Monday and is the government's single biggest drive to get Filipinos immunized against COVID-19. "Ayaw ko ring maipit si Pangulong Duterte. Higit pa sa tatay ang pagmamahal ko sa kanya-matanda na po siya at marami na rin siyang naibigay para sa bayan. Ayaw ko na pong dagdagan pa ang kanyang problema. Nananatili akong tapat sa kanya at nangako akong sasamahan ko po siya habambuhay," he added. Go also mentioned that the campaign has been a burden, noting that he was unprepared to run for president because his focus was originally on the vice presidency. "Napaka-stressful po nitong kampanyang ito. Matanda na rin po si Pangulong Duterte. Ayaw ko nang pahirapan pa po siya, ayaw ko pong pabigat sa kanya," said Go. "All set na po ako bilang kandidato as Vice President, 'yon po ang napaghandaan. Ito pong—in a span of hours or days, lilipat ka sa posisyon na hindi mo pinaghandaan. 'Yung ibang kandidato po pinaghandaan nila 'yan all throughout the years. Ako po hindi ko po napaghandaan," he added. Go stated that he had never aspired to be president and that he was unable to focus on the campaign owing to opposition from his family and his personal reluctance. "Dahil wala po akong ambisyon. Wala po akong ambisyon na maging Pangulo. Napakahirap pong pasan-pasan mo. Pasan-pasan mo habang nangangampanya ka ay nagre-resist 'yung pamilya mo, nagre-resist 'yung puso mo, nagre-resisit 'yung isipan mo. Paano ka mangangampanya ng mabuti?" said Go. Meanwhile, the senator stated that he spoke with the president about his decision and that he accepts it. Go went on to say that he and Duterte would rather concentrate on preserving his legacy. "Nagkausap po kami noong isang gabi ni Pangulong Duterte. At naiintindihan naman po ako ni Pangulong Duterte, that I am agonizing po all throughout the days na after I filed my candidacy as President. Talagang nag-a-agonize po ako. Hirap na hirap po ako, hindi po ako maka-concentrate sa pangangampanya dahil sa bigat po ng aking nararamdaman," said Go. "At ayaw ko na pong pahirapan pa si Pangulong Duterte. Mas makaka-focus po kami ngayon dito to protect his legacy, 'yung kanyang naumpisahang pagbabago," he added. Go said that he now leaves his fate to God and to the Filipino people. "In the past few days po, I realized that my heart and mind are contradicting my own actions. Talagang nagre-resist po ang aking katawan, puso at isipan. Tao lang po ako na nasasaktan at napapagod din. Sa ngayon po, iyon po ang mga rason ko. That is why I am withdrawing from the race," reiterated Go. "Having said this, I leave my fate to God and to the Filipino people as I vow to do my best every day to serve selflessly and tirelessly. I am willing to make the supreme sacrifice for the good of our country, and for the sake of unity among our supporters and leaders," he stressed. Go then assured that he will support the presidential candidate that President Rodrigo Duterte will endorse and continue the positive changes that the current administration has initiated. "Antayin lang po namin, siyempre kung sino po 'yung susuportahan ni Pangulong Duterte, 'yon po ang amin... isa po kami ni Pangulong Duterte. Kung sino 'yung susuportahan niya bilang pangulo, 'yun rin po ang aking susuportahan," said Go. "Ang importante rito, kung sino po 'yung makakapagpatuloy ng mga inumpisahang pagbabago ni Pangulong Duterte...," he added. He also requested the country's future president to continue the government's projects to help underprivileged communities such as the Malasakit Center program, which the senator spearheaded. "Isa lang po ang pakiusap ko, sa susunod na lider ng ating bansa, sana po'y ipagpatuloy niyo po 'yung mga magagandang programa, 'yung mga nakakatulong po sa mga mahihirap," said Go. "'Yung mga programang walang pinipili, 'yung mga mahihirap po na walang matakbuhan kung 'di itong gobyernong ito. Build Build Build program, Malasakit program, libreng edukasyon, libreng pagpapagamot, importante po 'yon," he added. The senator then thanked all of his supporters and promised to continue serving the Filipino people in whatever capacity he may assume. "Now, after 17 days, talagang to be honest nahihirapan po ako sa aking kandidatura. Nevertheless, patuloy naman po akong magseserbisyo," reassured Go. "Sabi ko sa kanila, huwag po kayong mag-alala dahil handa naman po akong magserbisyo pa rin po para sa inyong lahat. Iyon po ang ipinangako ko sa inyo, kahit saan mang posisyon ako mapadpad ay patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino," he ended.