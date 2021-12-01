Press Release

December 1, 2021 Mayor Zamora commends 'malasakit' efforts as Bong Go aids struggling residents in San Juan City Continuing his bayanihan efforts for his fellow Filipinos, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in coordination with the local government and concerned agencies, personally led the relief efforts for thousands of vulnerable residents in San Juan City on Tuesday, November 30. During his speech at the activity held at the Filoil Flying V Arena, Go reassured that he will continue to serve the Filipino people the best way he can despite his decision to withdraw his presidential candidacy. He further reaffirmed that together with the national government, they will continue to strive to provide necessary support to those in need to help them overcome the challenges brought by the pandemic. "Patuloy pa rin akong magseserbisyo, senador naman po ako. Hindi po ako titigil sa pagseserbisyo, kahit na barangay captain na lamang ako o barangay kagawad o kahit na anong position ay handa po akong magserbisyo sa akin kapwa," said Go in an interview. "Dahil mahal na mahal ko po ang aking kababayang Pilipino. Mahal na mahal ko po ang pagseserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino," he added. The senator and his team distributed meals, food packs, vitamins and masks to a total of 1,750 residents, composed of indigent recipients, displaced workers, barangay tanods and health workers, and street sweepers. To safeguard everyone in attendance, Go's team divided the beneficiaries into batches and implemented necessary safety and health protocols against COVID-19. In addition, the senator gave select recipients new pairs of shoes and bicycles for their commuting needs and even provided others computer tablets which their children may use as they pursue their education under the blended learning setup. Meanwhile, staff from various national agencies were also present to provide additional assistance to the beneficiaries as part of the government's efforts to provide a comfortable life for Filipinos amid the national health crisis. A team from the Department of Social Welfare and Development coordinated with the local government unit of San Juan to get the list of eligible beneficiaries for their Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program for the distribution of financial assistance while the Department of Labor and Employment provided livelihood assistance to displaced workers through its assistance program. The Department of Agriculture, in turn, set up a community pantry and discussed to the beneficiaries the opportunities under its Agribusiness Negosyo Program. Lastly, the Department of Trade and Industry assessed potential individuals for their Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa Livelihood Program. "Kahit sobrang hirap po ng pamumuhay natin dito, andyan pa rin po siya (Go) para po gabayan nila tayo tulungan. Hindi po sila nagsasawang tulungan tayo kahit sa anuman pong bagay," Roselle Galaroza, 30-year-old beneficiary, expressed in an interview. "Marami na pong tulong ang ginawa po nila sa amin lalo na po sa tatay po namin na namayapa (na). Dahil marami, malaki po pagpapasalamat namin hindi lang po ako lalo na ang aking pamilya dahil hindi po nila kami pinabayaan. Hindi rin po sila nagdalawang isip para tulungan kami," she added. Continuing his remarks, the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography encouraged eligible residents to participate in the ongoing three-day National Vaccination Days program from November 29 to December 1. The said movement is part of the government's initiatives to ensure that more Filipinos get the protection they need against COVID-19. He then reassured that the government remains committed to strengthen its vaccination efforts and acquire more doses of vaccines to positively continue the declining rates of COVID-19 cases. "National Vaccination Day po ngayon, kahapon, at bukas; at sa December 15 to 17 naman po mayroon na naman pong schedule. Pakiusap po namin ni Pangulong Duterte sa inyo - kung mahal n'yo po ang inyong mga pamilya, ang inyong mga anak magpabakuna na ho kayo," Go urged. "Sa Maynila po 94% na po ang bakunado, sa Metro Manila. Kita n'yo? Bumababa 'yung kaso pero huwag maging kumpiyansa. Patuloy ang pagbabakuna natin, pero patuloy pa rin po ang kooperasyon ninyo," he cited. To further help the residents with their medical concerns, Go offered medical assistance and urged them to seek medical care at any of the 31 hospitals in Metro Manila that have Malasakit Centers, including the San Juan Medical Center. Primarily authored and sponsored by Go, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 aims to provide poor and indigent patients convenient access to medical assistance programs by concerned agencies, including DSWD, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. "Ngayon, ingat kayong lahat. Mayro'n pong nababalitang Omicron na variant - bago po ito, mabilis ang pagkalat. Bagama't pinag-aaralan pa po ng ating mga health experts, huwag maging kumpiyansa. Mahihirapan po tayo 'pag tumaas na naman ang kaso, magsasara na naman po ang mga negosyo. Marami pong magugutom - maghihirap po ang Pilipino," Go reminded. The event was also attended by several local government officials, including Mayor Francis Zamora, Vice Mayor Warren Villa, and many others. The senator then took the opportunity to recognize their hard work and determination to ensure that their constituents are well-supported during this time of crisis. "Kapag ako po ay tumatawag o nagme-message sa kaniya (Go), sa totoo lang, wala pa pong limang minuto ay tumutugon na po sa ating mga pangangailangan," Mayor Zamora expressed in his speech "Ganyan po ang aking personal na naranasan, nakilala ko po ang kaniyang pagkatao at syempre naramdaman natin sa San Juan ang kaniyang mga malasakit," he added. Ending his message, Go appealed to the public to continue their support to the Duterte administration and reassured that he will always prioritize the interest and welfare of his fellow Filipinos, even after the pandemic ends. "'Wag po kayong mahiya na lumapit sa amin dahil trabaho po namin yan. 'Wag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin, kami po ang (dapat) magpapasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo kami ng pagkakataon na magserbisyo sa inyo hindi namin sasayangin ang pagkakataong ito," Go expressed.