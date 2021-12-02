Press Release

December 2, 2021 Dela Rosa wants to amend PNP law to end police 'indebtedness' to politicians in power SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa is determined to amend the Philippine National Police (PNP) law to finally free the police from the influence or control of politicians in power. Dela Rosa announced on Wednesday his plan to push for an amendment to Republic Act 6975, or the PNP law, during the Commission on Appointment's (CA) hearing on the nomination of Atty. Rey Echavarria Bulay as commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Dela Rosa manifested his support for the nomination of Bulay, which was confirmed in the CA plenary session right after the hearing. During the hearing, Dela Rosa said he was even more encouraged to push for the amendment to end the "indebtedness" of the police to politicians, or the local government units, following Bulay's statement on the supposed independence of Comelec. "It also emboldens me to pursue my advocacy in insulating the Philippine National Police from undue political pressure coming from politicians. Kaya siguro ipagpatuloy ko 'yung aking pangarap na ma-amend 'yung R.A. 6975, or 'yung PNP law, na dapat wala nang pulitiko na makialam sa pag-appoint ng chief of police," he said. Dela Rosa, former PNP chief, noted that mayors approve the appointment of their chiefs of police and governors approve the appointment of their provincial police directors. "So, in that way, talagang 'indebted' 'yung provincial director tsaka 'yung chief of police doon sa LCE, 'yung local chief executive, dahil nga sila ang pumili sa kanila," he said. Dela Rosa even believed the Comelec was not independent as he narrated instances before where an election officer had refused to go with him to dismantle unauthorized election campaign materials because the provincial capitol had not yet approved their food packs. "I would like to associate myself with your (Atty Bulay) statement about the supposed to be independence of Comelec from politicians or the LGUs in particular," Dela Rosa said. "Dahil nga, per my experience, when I was provincial director, 'yung aking partner na election officer ay 'pag sinabi ko, 'let's go, mag-operation baklas tayo, 'yung mga unauthorized na mga campaign material na posted in different unauthorized places ay baklasin natin.' Sasagot 'yung aking partner na election officer na, 'mamaya na, sir, mamaya na kasi hindi pa na-approve ng kapitolyo 'yung request namin na food packs,'" he added. The Mindanaoan Senator expressed appreciation to Bulay for acknowledging the faults and gaps in the policies of the Comelec and for wanting to protect the commission's independence. "You bring a wealth of experience at nakikita mo 'yung mga faults at mga gaps sa ating mga batas pagdating sa trabaho ng Comelec...Mabuti naman at magkakaroon tayo ng Comelec Commissioner with the same frame of mind na nasa iyo ngayon na gusto mo ng mga reforms. I appreciate that."