Press Release

December 2, 2021 Bong Go expresses gratitude to supporters following his decision to withdraw from the presidential race; says 'continuity' still the criteria in choosing next leader Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Wednesday, December 1, said that he and President Rodrigo Duterte may support a presidential candidate that can continue the positive changes that the current administration has initiated. This comes after Go announced his withdrawal from the presidential race ahead of the 2022 national elections. "Kung ako ang tatanungin n'yo, susuportahan po namin ni Pangulong Duterte - kung sino po 'yung makapagpatuloy ng mga magagandang programa," said Go in an interview after he visited fire victims in Barangay Barangka Drive, Mandaluyong City. The senator cited the Build Build Build Program, healthcare services such as the Malasakit Centers, and the country's pandemic response and recovery efforts as some of the initiatives that should continue even after Duterte's term ends. "Sana po'y tuluy-tuloy; sana po'y hindi maputol. Napakaimportante po nitong COVID response. Patungo po ito sa economic recovery ng ating bansa. Importante po makapagtrabaho po 'yung mga kababayan natin muli at walang magutom. Iyon po ang tututukan namin ni Pangulong Duterte," said Go. Despite his withdrawal, Go promised to continue serving the Filipino people in his capacity as senator or regardless of position. "Ako naman po bilang inyong senador, bagama't isang salita lang, isa lang po ako out of the 24, pero patuloy po akong magseserbisyo po sa inyo at sisiguraduhin natin na makaka-recover po tayo dito sa krisis na dulot ng COVID-19. Importante po walang magutom. Tulungan natin ang ating mga kababayan na makapagtrabaho po muli," he assured. When asked if he had a preferred presidential candidate, Go noted that all of them may be qualified. He also expressed faith in the Filipino people's ability to elect leaders who will effectively serve them. "Alam n'yo lahat naman po, lahat naman po sila ay qualified. Lahat naman po sila ay magagaling and this is democracy. Bigyan po natin ang taumbayan, ang kapwa natin Pilipino ng karapatan nilang mamili kung sino po 'yung nasa puso nila," said Go. "At the end of the day tandaan n'yo po, 'yung boto ng presidente masyadong sacred sa kanila 'yan. Kadalasan po niyan ay itinatago dito sa puso nila, kung sino 'yung sa tingin nilang makakatulong at makapagserbisyo sa kanila. Tandaan n'yo po 'yan. Ganoon po ang Pilipino, tinatago nila. Napakaimportante sa kanila 'yung boto nila at huwag n'yo pong sayangin ang inyong boto ngayong darating na Mayo," he added. Meanwhile, Go thanked his supporters for understanding his decision to withdraw from the presidential race. He went on to stress that if it's in the best interest of the country, he would always be willing to make sacrifices. "Maraming salamat po sa mga kapartido ko sa PDP, sa PDDS (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan), sa lahat po ng mga supporters. Salamat po sa inyong pag-intindi. Mahal na mahal ko po kayong lahat at napakahirap po," expressed Go. "Alam niyo 'yung mga natatanggap ko po na mga mensahe, sabi nga nila saludo sila dahil nagsakripisyo po ako alang-alang po sa ating mahal na Pangulong Duterte at sa bayan. Pero isa lang po ang masasabi ko, kung ano pong makakabuti po para sa lahat, I'm willing to sacrifice," he added. While the senator's decision to drop out of the campaign has given him "peace of mind," he still has "mixed feelings" about his supporters who have already devoted considerable time and effort for him. "Mixed feelings po, peace of mind, mayroon. Pero sumasakit din po ang aking dibdib dahil siyempre may mga supporters nating umaasa," said Go. "Hayaan niyo po, samahan niyo na lang po kami ni Pangulong Duterte na piliin po 'yung makakapagpatuloy, 'yung mga magagandang programa ni Pangulong Duterte," he assured. Go then stressed that, as a matter of principle, he remains firm on his decision to withdraw. "As a matter of principle po, alam mo, kung ano na po 'yung sinabi ko kahapon 'yon na po 'yung nasa saloobin ko. At bagama't napakabigat na desisyon ay kailangan ko talagang magsakripisyo po muna," he said. "Karamihan po sa aking mga supporters ay naintindihan naman po nila ako, dahil po ito sa pagmamahal ko sa bayan at pagmamahal rin po kay Pangulong Duterte. At ayaw ko na pong mahirapan pa po ang ating mahal na Pangulo. Ako gusto ko po, peace of mind at dito sa puso natin," he concluded.