Bong Go appeals for unity and understanding; reiterates that his decision was for the best interest of everyone especially his family and PRRD

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Wednesday, December 1, appealed to his supporters for unity and understanding following his decision to withdraw from the presidential race, adding that the decision was for the best interest of President Rodrigo Duterte and his family.

"Higit pa po sa tatay ang turing ko kay Pangulong Duterte. Marami na po siyang nagawa para sa ating bayan. Ang dami na po niyang sakripisyong ginawa para sa ating bayan. And it's time for me to sacrifice, gagawin ko po 'yan dahil mahal ko po si Pangulo, mahal ko po ang ating mga kababayan," said Go in an interview after he visited fire victims in Barangay Barangka Drive, Mandaluyong City.

"Sana po'y maintindihan niyo rin po ako, may pamilya rin po ako tulad ninyo na inuuwian niyo po. 'Pag masama at kontra ang pamilya ninyo hindi ba nahihirapan rin po kayong makatulog? Ganoon rin po ang aking nararamdaman," he added.

While he made the decision to back out for his "peace of mind", Go stressed that he will continue to serve the Filipino people in his capacity as senator.

"I want peace of mind rin po pero hindi ibig sabihin na hindi po ako magseserbisyo sa inyo. Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino dahil mahal na mahal ko po kayong lahat. Mahal na mahal ko po kayong lahat," he assured his supporters.

He added that he still has "mixed feelings" about his supporters who have already devoted considerable time and effort for him.

"Mixed feelings po, peace of mind, mayroon. Pero sumasakit din po ang aking dibdib dahil siyempre may mga supporters nating umaasa," said Go.

"Hayaan niyo po, samahan niyo na lang po kami ni Pangulong Duterte na piliin po 'yung makakapagpatuloy, 'yung mga magagandang programa ni Pangulong Duterte," he assured.

Nevertheless, Go stressed that, as a matter of principle, he is firm on his decision.

"As a matter of principle po, alam mo, kung ano na po 'yung sinabi ko kahapon 'yon na po 'yung nasa saloobin ko. At bagama't napakabigat na desisyon ay kailangan ko talagang magsakripisyo po muna," he said.

"Karamihan po sa aking mga supporters ay naintindihan naman po nila ako, dahil po ito sa pagmamahal ko sa bayan at pagmamahal rin po kay Pangulong Duterte. At ayaw ko na pong mahirapan pa po ang ating mahal na Pangulo. Ako gusto ko po, peace of mind at dito sa puso natin," he added.

Meanwhile, Go said that he will support the presidential candidate who can continue the programs and positive changes that the current administration has initiated. He also expressed faith in the Filipino people's ability to elect leaders who will effectively serve them.

"Lahat naman po sila ay magagaling and this is democracy. Bigyan po natin ang taumbayan, ang kapwa natin Pilipino ng karapatan nilang mamili kung sino po 'yung nasa puso nila," said Go.

"Napakaimportante sa kanila 'yung boto nila at huwag n'yo pong sayangin ang inyong boto ngayong darating na Mayo," he added.