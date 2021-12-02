Press Release

December 2, 2021 'Very Good'! Lacson Welcomes Google Ban on Political Ads

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/very-good-lacson-welcomes-google-ban-on-political-ads Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson welcomed on Thursday the plan by Google to ban political advertising on its platform during the run-up to the May 2022 elections. Lacson, who is running for President under Partido Reporma, said this move will help prevent online trolls from misleading the public. "Very good. Ang trolls nag-a-abound (Trolls abound online)," he said at the weekly LACSON-SOTTO media forum, when asked about the internet giant's plan to ban political advertising on its platform from Feb. 8 to May 9, 2022. He said it is about time social media companies take more action towards responsibility, particularly against trolls who spread fake news against candidates. Lacson and running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, who is running for Vice President under the Nationalist People's Coalition, noted that in Australia, there is proposed legislation to unmask online trolls by holding social media giants like Facebook and Twitter responsible for identifying them. In the meantime, Lacson and Sotto said they will continue with their brand of campaigning that seeks to uplift the level of discourse. Lacson said they will stick to issues and not personalities as far as their campaigning is concerned, and not go down to the level of gutter politics. He also debunked claims that they are "playing safe" by not attacking political rivals, saying he and Sotto would continue to call out those involved in wrongdoing, so long as there is sufficient basis. "We stick to issues. We have never 'played safe' in our public service career. We always take the risk no matter who gets hurt. Sa budget scrutiny pag nakita ko ay abuso sa insertions and all ganoon pa rin (We stick to issues, we have never played safe in our public service career. We take the risk no matter who gets hurt. In the scrutiny of the budget, if I see abuses in insertions, I still call out those responsible)," he added.