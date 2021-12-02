Poe ukol sa text scam:

Dapat patunayan ng pamahalaang mas magaling at mas mabilis ito kaysa mga naglipanang text scammer.

Walang oras na dapat masayang ang mga ahensya upang mahuli ang mga manloloko at masawata ang kanilang iligal na gawain.

Umaasa tayong mas paiigtingin pa ng mga telco at negosyo ang pag-iingat at pangangalaga sa kapakanan ng kanilang mga kostumer.

Hindi kailang ang pasaning dulot ng mga scam na ito ay lalong nagpapalubog sa kalagayan ng ating mga kababayang nakahandusay pa sa gitna ng pandemya.

Ang walang awang pagsasamantala sa kanilang kahinaan at sitwasyon ay dapat nang matigil.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Poe on text scam:

The government must prove that it is smarter and quicker than text scammers.

Concerned agencies should waste no time using available resources at their disposal to catch the fraudsters and stop their illegal act victimizing vulnerable consumers.

Telcos and businesses must also do more to protect their customers by continuously improving their systems and making them fool-proof against fraudsters.

Criminals who defraud through text and phone scams cause huge distress and financial harm to our people still pained by the pandemic.

The illegal practice of those who line their pockets at the expense of law-abiding citizens must immediately cease.