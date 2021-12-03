Press Release

December 3, 2021 Bong Go hails opening of new and improved social and tourism infrastructures; stresses need for Build, Build, Build projects to be completed to ensure continuity of benefits for Filipinos Senator Christopher "Bong" Go praised the infrastructure projects being implemented nationwide which aim to foster regional integration and transform the country into an economic growth leader in Southeast Asia. The lawmaker joined President Rodrigo Duterte in inaugurating the Zamboanga Seaport Development Project on Thursday, December 2. Also, 143 other social and tourism seaports around the country were simultaneously inaugurated on the same day. "Sa ating 'Build Build Build' program, unti-unti na nating maisasakatuparan ang pangako ng Pangulo na bigyan ng mas komportableng buhay ang mga Pilipino. 'Di na mahihirapan pa ang mga kababayan natin, lalo magiging mas maayos na ang kanilang biyahe," said Go. "Dahil sa mga proyektong ito ng Administrasyong Duterte, mararamdaman talaga ng mga kababayan natin ang ginhawa na dala ng mga bagong imprastrukturang ito. Ang pinakamahalaga po ay mapakinabangan ng taumbayan," he continued. The Zamboanga Seaport is a major transport junction which helped develop the city into an important trading hub for various national and international businesses. On the same day, they also inspected the Zamboanga International Airport which had undergone improvement and rehabilitation of its Passenger Terminal Building, and conversion of its existing concession space to a 'Malasakit Hall' which will offer a comfortable waiting area with food, beverage and souvenir shops as well as private rooms to serve as Breastfeeding Area, Diaper Changing Area, Clinic, Prayer Rooms, OFW Lounge, PWD Lounge, among others. The improved Zamboanga International Airport is expected to accommodate 750 passengers compared to the previous 500 passengers' capacity; provide a safer, cleaner, and more convenient airport for travelers; upgrade the international airport with infrastructure and features that meet global standards; generate employment and investment opportunities to boost economic activity in Zamboanga City and Region IX; and amplify Zamboanga City as one of the leading agricultural and ecotourism hubs in Mindanao. With the completion of these projects, the Duterte administration hopes to boost trade and tourism as well as spur the economies of Basilan, Sulu, Tawi Tawi and the rest of the Zamboanga Peninsula. The projects are likewise part of an overall strategy of the administration to usher in a golden age of infrastructure development in the country. The BBB program consists of a wide range of infrastructure projects that seek to create new jobs, increase income and reduce poverty. "The completion of these projects will boost inclusive (growth) in our provinces, especially for the shipping, fishing and tourism sectors. With more employment to be generated for various localities, we can look forward to a stronger economy and improved lives for our people under the new normal," President Duterte said in a speech at the Temporary Passenger Terminal Building of the PPA. "As my term nears its end, let me emphasize (that) even with all the difficulties caused by the pandemic, this administration will continue to implement vital infrastructure projects ... We remain committed in pursuing sustainable development projects that will benefit our kababayans even beyond 2022," the President reaffirmed.