GORDON: WE MUST ENSURE THAT WE ATTAIN HERD IMMUNITY BEFORE THE OMICRON VARIANT ENTERS THE COUNTRY

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) ramps up its vaccination drive to support the National Vaccination Days after the National Task Force Against COVID-19 extended the vaccination days until December 03, 2021.

PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon deployed its Bakuna Buses and Bakuna Centers, which vaccinated 8,155 individuals on December 02, 2021. PRC continues to speed up its vaccination to protect the unvaccinated due to the Omicron Variant causing concerns in other countries.

Through PRC's volunteers, logistical assets, and information technology, PRC was able to aid the government in ramping up its vaccination efforts and provide proper and accurate information in different platforms to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

"There is cause for concern for the Omicron Variant but there is no need to panic. Naghahanda na kami sa Philippine Red Cross kung sakali makapasok ang bagong variant. Ngunit, ito ay ating maiiwasan kung tayo ay magpapatest, magpapabakuna, magppractice ng health protocols kagaya ng pagsusuot ng mask, paghugas ng kamay, at social distancing. Huwag na rin muna lumabas kung hindi kailangan. Let us protect ourselves and the people around us," Sen. Dick Gordon said.

With the holiday season approaching, Sen. Gordon encourages everyone to get tested and utilize the free vaccines provided by the local government unit.

"Magpabakuna sa pinakamalapit na Bakuna Centers upang maprotektahan ang sarili kontra COVID-19. For all people who want to have a Christmas event and gathering, all must present a negative COVID-19 test result, especially if there are very young unvaccinated children, elderly, and those with comorbidities even if they are fully vaccinated," Gordon added.