Iloilo supporters laud Pangilinan's advocacy for farmers

ILOILO CITY -- Supporters of Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan in Iloilo on Friday lauded him for consistently backing various projects involving the agriculture sector, especially small-holding farmers.

In Cavite last week, Pangilinan shared with local farmers the plan to double the budget of the Department of Agriculture if he gets elected as vice president with president-aspirant, Leni Robredo.

For the lawmaker, increasing government assistance to farmers and fishermen is key to ensuring food security, as proven during the pandemic.

Baby Villargan, a vendor here, believes Pangilinan is correct in pushing for the rights and welfare of farmers and fisherfolk, saying the lawmaker has been consistent in his support for the sector through the laws he crafts in the Senate.

"Suportado ko si Sen. Kiko kasi matulungin siya sa mga tao, sa mga mahihirap, lalo na sa mga magsasaka dito sa Iloilo," Villargan said.

"Kahit nasa Maynila na siya parati, hindi pa rin niya nakakalimutan ang [mga tao dito] sa Roxas kung saan marami ang mga magsasaka. Hindi niya nakakalimutan ang mga tao na ito kaya nararapat lang na suportahan siya," the vendor added.

Ronily Bagaforo, an Ilongga youth leader, echoes Villargan's sentiments, adding that since Iloilo is one of the primary sources of rice in the country, the agriculture sector would benefit if a leader like Pangilinan becomes vice president.

"Naiintindihan niya kasi ang isyu ng mga magsasaka kaya madali na para kay Sen. Kiko na mag-advocate for the agriculture sector," Bagaforo said.

"Maraming tumatangkilik sa mga programang patungkol sa agrikultura na ipinapatupad niya kasi siya mismo ang tumutulong upang umunlad ang mga produkto dito sa Iloilo lalo na sa farming," she added.

But apart from the agriculture sector, the youth leader also hopes that Pangilinan would also bring change in the education sector, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mahalaga din sana na may plano din siya na magkaroon ng ligtas na balik eskwela para sa mga mag-aaral na katulad ko. Dito sa Iloilo, halos lahat ay vaccinated na, so tingin ko safe nang bumalik," Bagaforo said.

"Mag-provide din sana ng sapat na kagamitan para sa pag-aaral lalo na para doon sa mga nasa liblib na lugar," she added.

Earlier today, around 15,000 Iloilo residents lined the streets of the city to welcome the Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TRoPa) ticket. It took the TRoPa visitors over an hour to reach the city proper, which was 23 kilometers away from the airport.

Mayor Jerry Treñas, who also supports TRoPa said, "Sa buong political career ko mula 1986, hindi pa ako nakakakita ng ganito kainit na suporta para sa isang kandidato. Marami din ang mga nag-volunteer at sobrang nakaka-overwhelm ang pagmamahal at pagwi-welcome ng mga Ilonggos kay VP Leni at sa buong TRoPa."