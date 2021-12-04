Press Release

December 4, 2021 Robredo's victory in 2022 polls is Filipino's hope to improve economy- De Lima Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima maintained that the country's hope for the restoration of decency in government and the country's economic recovery is the victory of Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2022 national elections. In her message during the General Assembly of Bankers for Leni today (Dec. 4), De Lima said Robredo has shown herself so capable of properly leading the country with her foresight, managerial skills and hands-on approach. "The rule of law, fair play, and economic stability are important foundations to have a growing and thriving banking industry, along with human rights and good international relations to attract foreign investors." "Kailangan nating ibalik ang husay at tino sa gobyerno at ekonomiya sa pamumuno ni VP Leni. Vice President Leni's leadership can provide a one-way ticket out of this mess and this political madness," she added. Named "Bankers for Leni," the group is composed of individuals from the financial industry who are backing Robredo's candidacy. After being heralded by the international community as Asia's most promising economy in 2015 under the leadership of then President Benigno S. Aquino III, the Philippines reportedly dropped in economic competitiveness and economic freedom under the Duterte regime. Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still around, De Lima said "the Filipinos' prospects for economic take-off still depend on how well the government can manage this health crisis in the next months and years." "We need science and real work, not midnight talks and bravado," added De Lima, who is seeking reelection under the ticket of Robredo and Vice Presidential aspirant Sen. Kiko Pangilinan. "The propaganda machine and digital mercenaries of liars and scammers work now at the rate of desperation. And desperate people are dangerous because they know no limits," she said. "So, we must work hard together. You can expect from me, despite being detained for trumped-up charges, that I will give all I can to fight and persevere in this most important election, for our country's sake and our children's future," she added. For her part, De Lima pointed out her reelection bid is not only a fight for vindication and justice but also for the continuation of her work to see the rule of law prevail which has been severely compromised under Duterte. "It is my crusade to ensure that justice and accountability catch up with those who abused their powers and mandates," she said. "There are so many challenges ahead of us as we voyage through. And we need a new, experienced and morally courageous captain of the ship in VP Leni to navigate us to new shores. With Senator Kiko Pangilinan and the slate, let's win this," she added.