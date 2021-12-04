Press Release

December 4, 2021 Various Iloilo faith-based organizations vow to pray for Robredo, Pangilinan ILOILO CITY -- A number of Iloilo-based ecumenical groups committed to pray for Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan in their upcoming campaign during a gathering of Team Robredo and Pangilinan (TROPA) here today, December 4. But aside from prayers, the groups also pledged to rally their members to choose the tandem of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and her running-mate Pangilinan come election day. "We will definitely offer prayers especially as we expect the 2022 election to be challenging. Apart from prayers, within our jurisdictions and among our people, we will encourage our membership to vote for Kiko and, of course, Leni," said Reginald Gamba, official spokesperson of the group. "I think if we are true enough in our faith, it will have to be translated in the vote that we will cast come May 2022," added Gamba, who represents the Brotherhood of Christian Businessman and Professionals (BCBP). While originally formed in Iloilo, Gamba said, these faith-based organizations also have members nationwide, so they will also tap their membership throughout the Philippines. "Some of the groups here are national so there's also a plan to tap people from different regions, not only here in Iloilo. We need to cascade the message that TROPA's tandem is our best chance to uplift the nation's status," Gamba mentioned. In response, Pangilinan thanked all the interfaith groups present during the prayer rally, saying that he needs all the prayers he could get to overcome the challenges of the upcoming elections. "This is a long and uphill battle, but nothing is impossible. I believe with God's guiding hands, the people's will and determination will prevail. Yung imposible, magiging posible," Pangilinan said. Among the faith-based organizations that guaranteed support for Pangilinan's bid include the BCBP, Light of Jesus, Salvation Army, Santa Maria Prayer Group, Handmaids of the Lord, Dios Gugma Community, Convention of Philippine Baptist Churches, and Lingkod ng Panginoon.