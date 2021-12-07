Press Release

December 7, 2021 Gordon refutes critics of 'motorcycle crime prevention' law Senator Richard J. Gordon today reiterated that the law he authored seeking to prevent the commission of crimes by motorcycle-riding suspects does not impose double metal number plates, or maliciously referred to as "doble plaka," on every motorcycle. Gordon, who chairs the Senate justice and human rights committee, said Republic Act (RA) 11235, or the MOTORCYCLE CRIME PREVENTION ACT, is meant to protect motorcycle riders and potential victims of crimes by so-called "riding-in-tandem." "The law seeks to protect the general public, including motorcycle riders, from crimes committed using motorcycles as getaway vehicle, such as extrajudicial killings, and to give justice to the dead men who can tell no tales," he said. "Let's not poison the minds of our people with misinformation and disinformation, and use the intent of the law as a political propaganda to fuel any misplaced ire of our motorcycle riders whose safety is our paramount concern," he added. Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has earlier reportedly referred to RA 11235 as "Motorcycle Prevention Act" which he claims only discriminates motorcycle riders. "This is a misnomer because if one would carefully peruse the law's implementing rules and regulations, it does not impose a metal number plate in the front of the motorcycle," Gordon clarified. "Sticker o decal number plate ang ilalagay sa harapan ng motorcycle, hindi po metal number plate. This is obviously a fake news meant to gain brownie points among motorcycle riders. Let's not use this law as a political propaganda," he added. Signed into law by President Duterte in March 2019, RA 11235 seeks to impose a bigger, readable and color-coded number plates and identification marks to secure and safeguard the public from crimes committed with the use of motorcycles. Under its Implementing Rules and Regulations, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) shall issue a set of bigger, readable, and color-coded number plate for every motorcycle consisting of a metal plate at the motorcycle's rear and a DECAL PLATE in its front. Gordon explained that one important provision of the law is to mandate LTO to maintain a registry of motorcycles to facilitate easily the information retrieval in the Philippine National Police's official investigations and proper law enforcement. The law, he pointed out, also mandates the use of slightly bigger, readable, and color-coded plates so that motorcycles used in crimes could easily be identified. The old plate measured 200mm x 225mm, while the new plate measured 235mm in width and 135mm in height, he noted. Serving as volunteer-chairman of the Philippine Red Cross since 2004, Gordon cited several incidents where the humanitarian organization has responded in aiding victims of accidents involving motorcycle riders. "Walang nakalagay sa batas na maglalatag ng latang plaka sa harap. Ginawa natin ang batas na ito para sa greater good ng motorcycle riders dahil sila ang laging argabyado sa nagaganap na mga krimen," he added.