On Reported Poll-Rigging Scams

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-reported-poll-rigging-scams

It is true that there are con artists claiming they can manipulate the election system for a fee. Past automated elections have created this impression.

Sad to say, the so-called "Meet-me Room" that was put in place during the past two or three national elections - which some sectors fear could be a venue where poll results could be tinkered with - cast doubt on the integrity of the automated elections.

While it goes without saying that candidates should not fall for this scam, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) should face the challenge through utmost transparency.