Pangilinan welcomes Senate move to probe smuggling of agricultural products

SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Tuesday welcomed and joined the move to investigate in aid of legislation the rampant smuggling of agricultural products in the country.

In his manifestation, the former Senate agriculture chair and food security secretary expressed his support to the call of Senate President Tito Sotto to probe large-scale smuggling of agricultural products and its intended "economic sabotage" to the country.

"We thank the Senate President for championing the cause of our farmers and fisherfolks, and addressing and hoping that we would be able to address this perennial problem of smuggling that affects the incomes as well as the welfare of our farmers and fisherfolk," Pangilinan said.

"We'd like to congratulate his honor for this privilege speech and this representation would like to associate himself with the concern raised by the Senate President regarding smuggling particularly of agricultural products," he added.

In September, Pangilinan filed Senate Resolution 922 which directed the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food to conduct an inquiry on the proliferation of smuggled Chinese vegetables in the country's market.

"And so if an investigation will be undertaken, we hope that it includes, aside from the privilege speech of Senate President [Sotto], our resolution on smuggling," the lawmaker added.

Meanwhile, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform chairperson Cynthia Villar provided positive feedback on the abovementioned probes, assuring that her committee will look into the matter.