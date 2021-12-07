Grace Poe's manifestation transcript

Senate session

I stand to join the Senate President's sentiments on the never-ending smuggling issues in the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

I would also like to manifest that my office has received a complaint regarding an incident where a specific joint venture has won the right to replace the existing and antiquated core system of the BOC with a modern and improved system. Ngunit hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin daw pinopondohan ang pagpapalit ng sistemang ito.

I'm also interested to know what has happened since the right has been awarded. What is taking them so long to fund this if it is needed and could improve the overall process of the BOC? Ito ba ay manifestation din ng korapsyon sa loob ng ahensyang ito?

Ang problema sa Customs ay parang pandemyang 'di masugpo-sugpo—ilang administrasyon na. Sana po ay sa oversight function natin ay matunton talaga ang problema at kung sino ang dapat managot ay managot.