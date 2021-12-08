Press Release

December 8, 2021 Bicam report ratified: Gatchalian hails sweeping reform benefiting learners with disabilities Senator Win Gatchalian hailed the Senate's ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on a landmark measure ensuring accessible education and related services for learners with disabilities. The bicam report on the proposed measure, titled "Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act," settled disagreeing provisions on Senate Bill No. 1907 and House Bill No. 8080. "Ito ang pinakamagandang regalo natin sa mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan at kanilang mga pamilya. Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang batas na ito, matitiyak nating hindi na mapagkakaitan ng edukasyon at mahahalagang mga serbisyo ang ating mga kabataan at mag-aaral na may kapansanan," said Gatchalian, co-author and sponsor of the measure. The measure provides that all schools, whether public or private, shall ensure equitable access to quality education to every learner with disability, such that no learner shall be denied admission on the basis of disability. In crafting the proposed measure's implementing rules and regulations, minimum services and conditions will be set in the admissions systems and policies of all schools. These include the provision of assistive devices, facilities and infrastructure in the admission process, and other forms of reasonable accommodation, among others. The bill also seeks the creation of a national network of Inclusive Learning Resource Centers of Learners with Disabilities (ILRC), which will serve as a one-stop shop for the delivery of free support services to learners with disabilities and the implementation of inclusive education programs. The Department of Education (DepEd), in collaboration with local government units (LGUs), shall initially establish and maintain at least one ILRC in all cities and municipalities. ILRCs may also be established in every schools district based on the requirements of cities and municipalities and the availability of resources. Each ILRC will have a multidisciplinary team, which will be composed of experts such as educational psychologists, guidance counselors, developmental pediatricians, physical therapists, speech and language therapists, special needs teachers, and other allied medical professionals. Gatchalian also thanked the co-authors and co-sponsors of the measure: Senators Lito Lapid, Pia Cayetano, Sonny Angara, Cynthia Villar, Joel Villanueva, Bong Revilla, Jr., Miguel Zubiri, Nancy Binay, Risa Hontiveros, Bong Go, Richard Gordon, Leila de Lima, Francis Tolentino, and Koko Pimentel. Inclusive Education para sa learners with disabilities aprubado na ng Senado Niratipikahan na ng Senado ang bicameral conference committee report sa panukalang batas na layong tiyaking makatatanggap ng dekalidad na edukasyon at mga karampatang serbisyo ang mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan. Ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian, magdudulot ng mahalaga at makasaysayang reporma ang naturang panukala kapag isa na itong ganap na batas. Niresolba ng bicam report ang mga pagkakaiba ng Senate Bill No. 1907 at House Bill No. 8080. Ang panukalang batas ay pinamagatang "Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act." "Ito ang pinakamagandang regalo natin sa mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan at kanilang mga pamilya. Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang batas na ito, matitiyak nating hindi na mapagkakaitan ng edukasyon at mahahalagang mga serbisyo ang ating mga kabataan at mag-aaral na may kapansanan," ani Gatchalian, sponsor at isa sa mga may akda ng naturang panukala. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, titiyakin ng bawat pampubliko at pribadong paaralan na bawat mag-aaral na may kapansanan ay magkakaroon ng equitable access pagdating sa edukasyon. Nakasaad din sa panukalang batas na hindi mapagkakaitan ang mga mag-aaral ng pagkakataong makapasok sa isang paaralan dahil sa kanilang kapansanan. Isasaad sa gagawing implementing rules and regulations ng panukalang batas ang mga minimum services at mga kondisyon na dapat sundin sa mga admission system at policy ng lahat ng paaralan. Kasama dito ang probisyon ng assistive devices, mga pasilidad at imprastraktura sa admission process, mga iba't ibang anyo ng reasonable accommodation at iba pa. Layon din ng panukalang batas ang pagkakaroon ng mga Inclusive Learning Resource Centers of Learners with Disabilities (ILRC), kung saan ang mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan ay maaaring makatanggap ng mga libreng support services. Ang mga ILRC rin ang magpapatupad ng iba't ibang mga programa para sa inclusive education. Magiging mandato sa Department of Education (DepEd) na makipag-ugnayan sa mga local government units (LGUs) upang magpatayo at magpatakbo ng hindi bababa sa isang ILRC sa lahat ng lungsod at munisipalidad. Maaari namang magpatayo ng ILRC sa bawat schools district ayon sa pangangailangan ng mga LGU at kung may sapat na pondo. Magkakaroon ang bawat ILRC ng multidisciplinary team na kabibilangan ng mga educational psychologists, guidance counselors, developmental pediatricians, physical therapists, speech and language therapists, special needs teachers, at iba pang allied medical professionals. Pinasalamatan naman ni Gatchalian ang mga may akda at iba pang co-sponsors ng panukalang batas na sina Senador Lito Lapid, Pia Cayetano, Sonny Angara, Cynthia Villar, Joel Villanueva, Bong Revilla, Jr., Miguel Zubiri, Nancy Binay, Risa Hontiveros, Bong Go, Richard Gordon, Leila de Lima, Francis Tolentino, at Koko Pimentel.