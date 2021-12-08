Pangilinan: Lifting every Filipino family from poverty is TROPA's governance hallmark

TARLAC -- Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said Wednesday that the kind of governance he and presidential candidate Leni Robredo offers is anchored on lifting every Filipino family from poverty.

At the launch of Team Robredo-Pangilinan's (TROPA's) headquarters here today, Pangilinan said that one of the reasons why he accepted the challenge to run for vice president is the current sorry situation of the Filipino people.

"Hindi tayo magiging progresibong bansa habang mas marami ang naghihikahos at naghihirap," Pangilinan lamented.

"Kinakailangang buhatin at angatin lahat. At iyon ang isa sa magiging hallmark ng Robredo-Pangilinan tandem at administration," he added.

For Pangilinan, the decision to be Robredo's running-mate was not a difficult one to make as both of them almost have the same advocacy as lawyers and public servants.

"Bakit nga ba kami nagkakaisa ni Vice President Leni at iisa ang paninindigan? Pareho naming nais buhatin at angatin ang mga nasa laylayan, tulungan ang mga mahihirap," the senator shared.

"At iyon ang sa aking palagay ang isa sa mangyayari sa atin kapag tayo ay pinalad -- lahat tayo maiaangat," he added.

Pangilinan remains optimistic that through hard work and their overall campaign message of "mas radikal ang magmahal", the TROPA tandem will soon resonate in the hearts of Filipino voters.

For now, Pangilinan urges TROPA supporters to continue reaching out to people who might have been swayed by disinformation and win them over.

"Matagal pa itong laban na ito. Base sa ating hinaharap na buwan, kinakailangan pa nating magparami. Hindi pa tayo nakakasigurado sa resulta, pero ang natitiyak natin, nariyan kayo upang magkumbinsi ng mas marami pa, madadagdagan ang ating hanay at pagdating ng Mayo ay maipapanalo natin ang laban na ito," Pangilinan said.

