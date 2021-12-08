Faster, affordable internet for all a must -Poe

Sen. Grace Poe said the foray of telecommunications companies into more advanced technologies should end the Filipinos' long wait for faster, affordable and more reliable internet.

"Our definition of the new normal should include internet access for all," Poe said.

"Our people deserve the same quality of connectivity as the rest of the world," she added.

The chairperson of the Senate committee on public services said the public expects that relentless upgrade and expansion by telcos would help close the digital divide critical to the nation's recovery from the pandemic.

Poe asked government regulators to ensure that developments in digital infrastructure are seamless and will not cause interruption in services.

Telcos should also adhere to their committed completion deadlines. Any shift to new technology as part of their promise for more reliable internet connection should be at no cost to the customers.

Poe has also pushed for the rollout of the government's National Broadband Program, the infrastructure blueprint aimed to make internet connectivity accessible and available.

According to the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the completion of the program's Phase 1 by February 2022 would increase internet speed to 200 megabits per second for state agencies and departments.

"The inevitability of online classes, work-from-home arrangements and business transactions during this pandemic has made the internet service an essential for everybody," she said.

"Our people look forward to the day when they can really partake of the gains of a true digital transformation," Poe added.

Mas mabilis, mas murang internet para sa lahat--Poe

Nararapat nang tapusin ang paghihintay ng mga Pilipino para sa mas mabilis, mura at maaasahang internet sa gitna ng pag-upgrade ng mga telecommunications companies sa mas mataas na uri ng teknolohiya, pagdidiin ni Sen. Grace Poe.

"Sa ating depinisyon ng new normal, dapat kasama dito ang internet access ng bawat Pilipino," ayon kay Poe.

"Nararapat lamang na mabigyan ng parehong kalidad ng internet ang ating mga kababayan gaya sa ibang bansa," dagdag pa niya.

Idinagdag ng chairperson ng Senate committee on public services na inaasahan ng publikong ang pagpapalakas at pagpapalawig ng kapabilidad ng mga telco ay aagapay sa inklusibong pagbangon ng bansa mula sa pandemya.

Hiniling ni Poe sa mga regulator ng pamahalaan na tiyaking ang mga pinag-iibayong mga digital infrastructure ay magtutuluy-tuloy at hindi magiging sanhi ng pagkaantala ng mga serbisyo nito.

Dapat ring tumupad ang mga telco sa kanilang pangakong mga imprastraktura ayon sa itinakdang nilang panahon nang walang dagdag-pasanin sa publiko.

Isinulong ring muli ni Poe ang paglulunsad ng pamahalaan ng National Broadband program.

Ayon sa Department of Information and Communications Technology, kung makukumpleto ang Phase 1 ng programa sa Pebrero 2022, bibilis ang internet ng 200 mbps para sa mga ahensya at departamento ng pamahalaan.

"Ang hindi maiiwasang online classes, work-from-home arrangements at mga transaksyon sa negosyo ngayong pandemya ang dahilan ngayon kung bakit naging lubhang kailangan ang serbisyo ng internet para sa lahat," ayon kay Poe.

"Inaantabayanan ng ating mga kababayan ang pagdating ng panahong matatamasa na nila ang totoong digital transformation," dagdag pa ni Poe.