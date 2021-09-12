Dispatch from Crame No. 1,185:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Supreme Court's decision on the Anti-Terror Law

As we wait for more information on the complete text of the SC decision on the Anti-Terror Law, we welcome initially, with much relief, the announcement that it has declared unconstitutional the proviso that would have otherwise made the exercise of free speech a terrorist act.

I eagerly would want to know though if they also declared unconstitutional the power of the executive to detain suspects for 24 days even without any suspension of the writ of habeas corpus, which even then only limits detention without charges up to 3 days.