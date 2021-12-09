Press Release

December 9, 2021 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON SUPREME COURT DECISION REGARDING ANTI-TERROR LAW While I acknowledge the Supreme Court's power as the final arbiter of the law, my reasons for voting "no" to the Anti Terror Law when it was being deliberated in the Senate remain. These reasons include the prolonged detention of suspects and the dubious definition of terrorism in the law, which can be used to punish acts of legitimate dissent. I have yet to read the full decision of the Court, but let me remind those who will implement this law: The Anti-Terror Law does not give you the license to suppress dissent and trample on fundamental rights. It is not an excuse to oppress and kill ordinary Filipinos. The Senate can and will use its oversight functions to protect Filipinos from state-sanctioned abuses and misdeeds.