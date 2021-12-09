People's efforts led to partial victory in SC ruling on Anti-Terror Law: Pangilinan

"Relentless efforts by fellow petitioners and the people led to our partial victory.

But the dangerous provisions of the law remain. For instance, the provisions on prolonged detention and warrantless arrests we believe run contrary to the Bill of Rights and can be abused by law enforcers.

It would have been a meaningful gift in celebration of International Human Rights Day to have the dangerous provisions stricken out.

As we await the full decision, we will not rest until we have achieved our goal. We want a law that will protect the people against terrorism, not one that will terrorize them."

###

NOTE: Senator Francis Pangilinan is one of the petitioners seeking to declare the law as unconstitutional.