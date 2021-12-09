Press Release

December 9, 2021 Poe chastises BIR anew Sen. Grace Poe chastised the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) during the hearing of the Senate committee on public services for not providing information on whether or not franchise applicants have been fulfilling their responsibility with the bureau, specifically if they have been diligently paying their taxes on time and in full. Poe, chair of the Senate public services committee, warned that the BIR's lack of preparation would delay the action on the franchise applications the committee is evaluating, specifically the 16 telco applications, the 12 broadcast franchise applications, and the franchise renewal of Air Philippines Corp. "Before we give a franchise to a company, we have to make sure that they have no liabilities. E kung may utang sa inyo?" Poe asked the BIR. "This is the best way you can collect from them because they are applying for a franchise," the senator added. The committee required the attendance of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), and the BIR during the hearing to vet the applicant's performance and inform the panel on its compliance with regulations as well as violations. The franchise applications of those with violations of regulations of the SEC, NTC, and others are put on hold until their issues are resolved. "The Senate is about to go on a break next week. As much as possible, we would like to finish our committee reports and hopefully take them up on the floor next week," Poe said. The panel chair stressed that the invitations for the hearing were sent out three weeks ago and resource persons were provided a list of the information that the committee would need. "I hope the BIR is taking our hearings seriously," Poe said. "I expect more participation and respect from the BIR because this is an actual public hearing. They should be able to assist the legislative because this is one of their functions," she added. Last year, Poe had already called out the BIR over the absence of its ranking officials at the committee hearing on the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer Act that the executive itself was also pushing for. Poe muling sinabon ang BIR Kinastigo ni Sen. Grace Poe ang Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) sa pagdinig ng Senado dahil sa hindi pagbibigay ng impormasyon kung nakakapagbayad ba o hindi ang mga franchise applicant ng kanilang responsibilidad sa ahensiya, lalo na ng kanilang buwis sa takdang oras. Babala ni Poe, chairperson ng Senate public services panel, ang kawalan ng paghahanda ng BIR ay makakaapekto sa mga franchise application na sinusuri ng komite, partikular ang 16 telco applications, 12 broadcast franchise applications at franchise renewal ng Air Philippines Corp. "Bago kami magbigay ng prangkisa sa isang kumpanya, tinitiyak naming wala silang pananagutan. E kung may utang sa inyo?" tanong ni Poe sa BIR. "Ito ang pinakamahusay na paraan para makakolekta kayo sa kanila dahil nag-a-apply sila ng prangkisa," dagdag ng mambabatas. Pinadalo ng komite ang mga kinatawan ng Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), at BIR sa pagdinig para suriin ang performance ng mga aplikante at sabihan ang komite hinggil sa kanilang pagsunod sa regulasyon, gayundin sa kanilang mga paglabag. Kapag may nakitang paglabag sa regulasyon ng SEC, NTC at iba pa, itetengga ang mga aplikasyon ng prangkisa hangga't hindi ito nareresolba. "Magpapahinga ang Senado sa susunod na linggo. Hangga't maaari, gusto sana naming tapusin ang aming committee report at sana madala na namin sa floor sa susunod na linggo," ayon kay Poe. Binigyang diin ng panel chair na pinadalhan nila ng imbitasyon ang mga resource person tatlong linggo na ang nakaraan at kasama na rin doon ang listahan ng impormasyong kanilang hinihingi. "Umaasa kaming seseryosohin ng BIR ang aming pagdinig," ani Poe. "Inaasahan namin ang higit na partisipasyon at respeto mula sa BIR dahil ito ay aktuwal na pagdinig. Dapat nilang tulungan ang lehislatura dahil isa ito sa kanilang trabaho,"dagdag ni Poe. Noong nagdaang taon, pinuna ni Poe ang BIR dahil sa pag-isnab ng mga opisyal nito sa pagdinig ng Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer Act na isinusulong din naman noon ng ehekutibo.