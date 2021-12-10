Bong Go appeals for continued observance of health protocols; cautions against complacency despite dip in COVID-19 cases

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged the public to continue adhering to government health protocols despite the progress in the country's pandemic response and the decreasing number of active COVID-19 cases.

"We appeal to everyone to continue observing required health protocols, especially in public gatherings, such as family celebrations, social functions, business fora or political rallies," Go, who is also chair of the Senate Committee on Health, said in a statement on Thursday, December 9.

Go stressed that while the country has reached several milestones in its pandemic response, the threat of COVID-19, especially its latest Omicron variant, remains.

"Huwag lang po tayong makumpiyansa kahit na bumababa na ang kaso ng COVID-19 at lumuluwag na ang mga restrictions. Ayaw nating masayang ang mga pinaghirapan natin sa nakaraang halos dalawang taon," said Go.

As of December 8, 94.2 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Philippines with 39.5 million Filipinos fully vaccinated.

According to the Department of Health, the country is now at minimal risk for COVID-19 while the National Capital Region is classified as "low-risk". The utilization rate of COVID-19 beds and intensive care units has also fallen below 50%.

Despite these developments, Go asked Filipinos to exercise caution, particularly when organizing large gatherings during the holidays and political rallies during the election season.

"Naiintindihan natin ang tradisyong Pilipino hinggil sa pagtitipon ngayong Kapaskuhan at iginagalang naman natin ang karapatan ng ating mga mamamayan na magpahayag ng kanilang saloobing pulitikal," said Go.

"Siguraduhin lang natin na hindi nailalagay sa kapahamakan ang kaligtasan ng ating kapwa dahil una sa lahat ay ang proteksyon ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he emphasized.

As the election season is set to begin, Go stressed that overcoming the pandemic must remain the country's top concern instead of politics.

"Kaya sa mga minamahal nating kababayan, ingat lang po palagi tayo. Ang prayoridad natin ay malampasan ang pandemya bago ang pulitika. Dahil kung hindi natin malampasan ito, baka wala na tayong pulitikang pag-uusapan pa," he concluded.