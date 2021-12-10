Press Release

December 10, 2021 SC decision on Anti-Terror Law shows checks and balances in place, says Bong Go Senator and Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized that the rule of law and due process are protected in light of the Supreme Court ruling which upheld majority of Republic Act No. 11479 or the "Anti-Terrorism Act". In a statement issued on Thursday, December 9, Go said, "I welcome the Supreme Court's decision which substantially upheld the constitutionality of... the Anti-Terror Law. The decision shows that checks and balances are at work in our government system." "Nililinaw ng Korte Suprema na buhay pa rin ang due process sa ating gobyerno at hindi intensyon ng Kongreso na tanggalin ang mga karapatang pantao, tulad ng pagprotesta o paglahad ng opinyon sa kahit anumang mapayapang paraan," he continued. The Supreme Court struck down two highly contested portions of the law as unconstitutional but upheld all other provisions. Go stressed that Filipinos everywhere will continue to enjoy their constitutionally protected freedoms while still providing the government enough mechanisms to battle terrorism. He further reassured that efforts to address the threat of terrorism will continue within the bounds of law, adding that all law-abiding citizens need not fear as the government strives to ensure that everyone's rights, regardless of who they are, are respected and upheld at all times. "The decision only shows that, despite what detractors and opposition figures are trying to paint that there is no rule of law in this country, no less than the Supreme Court affirms that anyone is free to exercise his or her legitimate rights without fear of prosecution or persecution," stressed Go. "Subalit, ibang usapan naman kung gumagamit ka ng dahas para pabagsakin ang gobyerno. Tulad nga ng sinasabi ni Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte, wala naman kailangang ikatakot kung wala ka namang masamang intensyon na saktan at mangdamay ng kapwa mo tao," he ended.