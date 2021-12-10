Press Release

December 10, 2021 Poe: Job losses loom with cease and desist orders on pending franchises Sen. Grace Poe expressed concern over job losses in the telecommunications and broadcast sectors from companies whose franchises have expired and are now being issued cease and desist orders (CDO) by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC). "We don't like people losing jobs especially at a time like this. We can just imagine the enormous challenge of having to keep a company afloat when it cannot operate," Poe said at the hearing of the Senate committee on public services that she chairs. The NTC has been compelled to issue the CDOs to companies with expired franchises since the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that those without franchises cannot operate. The SC decision stemmed from the ABS-CBN case, with the Office of the Solicitor General ordering the NTC to issue the Lopez company a CDO because of its expired franchise. In the past, the NTC had issued provisional authorities to companies while Congress deliberated on their franchises. "Nakakatakot talaga ito. Because of that decision, a lot now are affected. Many lost and stand to lose their jobs," said Poe. According to the NTC, it supports Senate Bill No. 1530 authored by Sen. Franklin Drilon which seeks to clarify that an inaction or indecision on a franchise application is not necessarily interpreted as a denial. Both Poe and Drilon underscored that in the case of pending franchise applications, the fault does not lie on the applicants who have complied with the requirements nor Congress with its long list of pressing agenda. Poe: Pagkawala ng mga trabaho dulot ng CDOs sa mga nakabinbing prangkisa, nakakabahala Nagpahayag ng pagkabahala si Sen. Grace Poe sa pagkalagas ng mga trabaho sa mga kumpanyang nasa sektor ng telecommunications at broadcast na nag-expire na ang prangkisa at ngayon ay binibigyan na ng cease and desist orders (CDO) ng National Telecommunications Commission (NTC). "Walang may gustong mawalan ng trabaho lalo na sa panahon ngayon. Napakabigat na hamon sa isang kumpanyang sikaping makaraos habang hindi naman ito maaaring mag-operate," saad ni Poe sa pagdinig ng Senate committee on public services na kanyang pinamumunuan. Na-obliga ang NTC na mag-isyu ng CDO sa mga kumpanyang expired na ang prangkisa mula nang magdesisyon ang Korte Suprema na hindi maaaring mag-operate ang mga ito nang walang prangkisa. Nag-ugat ang desisyon ng Korte Suprema sa kaso ng ABS-CBN, kung saan iniutos ng Office of the Solicitor General sa NTC na mag-isyu ng CDO sa kumpanyang pagmamay-ari ng mga Lopez dahil sa expired na prangkisa nito. Noong hindi pa naipapasa ang desisyong ito, nag-iisyu ang NTC ng mga provisional authority sa nasabing mga kumpanya habang tinatalakay pa ng Kongreso ang kanilang mga prangkisa. "Nakakatakot talaga ito. Dahil dito, marami ngayon ang naaapektuhan. Marami ang nawalan at mawawalan pa ng trabaho," sabi ni Poe. Ayon sa NTC, sinusuportahan nito ang Senate Bill No. 1530 na isinumite ni Sen. Franklin Drilon na naglalayong linawin kung ang pagkakabinbin ng aplikasyon ng prangkisa ay hindi nangangahulugang ipinagkakait na ito. Parehong binigyang-diin nina Poe at Drilon na hindi kasalanan ng aplikanteng nakapag-sumite naman ng mga kinakailangang dokumento, gayundin ng Kongreso na may napakahabang listahan ng agenda.