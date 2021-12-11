PRRD yet to choose who to endorse for President; Bong Go appeals to candidates and their supporters to strictly adhere to health protocols

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go told members of the media on Friday, December 10, that President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to officially support another presidential contender.

"Sa ngayon po base po sa pag-uusap namin, sa ngayon wala pa po. At ako nag-aantay na lang po ako kung sino po 'yung ieendorso niya," said Go during his visit to fire victims in Barangay 775, San Andres, Manila.

"I'm willing to wait kung sino po ang ieendorso niya, iyon rin po ang aking susuportahan. Iisa lang naman po kami ni Pangulo," said Go.

Go reiterated that the administration may support a candidate who will ensure the continuity of Duterte's legacy and sustain the ongoing efforts towards pandemic recovery.

"Ako naman, sinabi ko kung sino 'yung makakapagpatuloy ng mga pagbabagong naumpisahan ni Pangulong Duterte. 'Wag lang putulin 'yung magagandang programa - Build, Build, Build program, itong COVID response natin maganda na ang takbo, ipagpatuloy n'yo lang po sana," said Go.

The senator belied claims saying that President Duterte has already chosen a candidate to support, saying, "That's not true, wala pong ganoong balita. At ako po'y nag-aantay kay Pangulong Duterte kung sino po 'yung susuportahan niya."

"Papunta na tayo sa eleksyon, patapos na po 'yung termino ni Pangulong Duterte. Hindi na namin mapipigilan 'yung iba diyan kung aalis na sila sa trabaho, mayroon na silang susuportahan for their own survival, hindi na po namin kontrolado 'yan. Pero ako, susuportahan ko po 'yung makakapagpatuloy ng mga programa ni Pangulong Duterte," he added.

Meanwhile, when questioned why he has not officially withdrawn his candidacy weeks after announcing his decision, Go said he is not in such a hurry as the senator wants for his supporters to understand first the reasons behind his decision.

"Sabi ko nga hanggang May 9 naman ang withdrawal, so bakit ba tayo nagmamadali? Bakit ba kayo nagmamadali? Sino bang nagmamadali?" said Go. As far as he is concerned, however, Go said that he does not consider himself a candidate anymore.

"Iyon pa rin po ang aking posisyon. As a matter of principle. Sabi ko huwag n'yo na po akong i-consider na candidate. Nakikiusap na nga po ako sa mga leaders ko, huwag n'yo na pong ilagay 'yung mga tarpaulin. Sabi ko tanggalin n'yo na lang po, at huwag na kayong magdagdag ng tarpaulin," Go advised his supporters.

"Hindi ko na po kino-consider ang sarili ko as kandidato. At nakikiusap po ako sa kanila, huwag na ho... puwede ba, ipinapaintindi ko na po dahan-dahan sa kanila," he added.

Meanwhile, Go appealed for continued observance of health protocols especially in public gatherings, such as family celebrations, social functions, business fora or political rallies.

"Nakikiusap po ako sa ating gobyerno na ipatupad po 'yung health protocols dahil hirap po 'yung ganitong sitwasyon. Nakikiusap po ako, unahin po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino," the senator said.

"Sayang po 'yung naumpisahan natin 'yung pagbabakuna, napakasayang po dahil baka wala na tayong pulitikang pag-uusapan kung hindi natin ito malalampasan," he added.

Go then urged all Filipinos to participate in the country's pandemic efforts and emphasized that overcoming the pandemic remains the country's priority over politics.

"So unahin muna natin itong COVID response natin, lampasan ang pandemya bago 'yung pulitika. Dahil delikado po talaga, ako po'y nakikiusap sa mga kababayan natin na huwag muna kayong magkumpol-kumpol," the senator advised.

"Sa mga kandidato naman po, unahin natin 'yung kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan dahil delikado pa talaga. Sa totoo lang... habang nandidiyan ang COVID ay delikado pa po," he added.