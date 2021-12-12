Press Release

December 12, 2021 Lacson Warns Rights Abusers under Anti-Terror Law: You Will be Held Liable More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-warns-rights-abusers-under-anti-terror-law-you-will-be-held-liable The law is the law and there should be no "special treatment," but those who violate human rights must be held accountable and even criminally liable. Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson stressed this as he said the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 should penalize only those committing acts of terrorism. "No matter who you are, if you commit acts of terrorism, you will be answerable under the law. The law is the law. Walang target ito kundi ang nagko-commit ng acts of terrorism (The law is the law. It should target no one else but those committing acts of terrorism)," Lacson said at a news conference in Dumaguete City Saturday afternoon. Lacson, one of the authors and the sponsor of the measure in the Senate, earlier welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling that deemed the law still constitutional overall. But he also warned that those who violate human rights - including those potentially abusing their authority to implement the law - will be held accountable and liable. "A human rights violation is a human rights violation. People responsible for violating the human rights of others must be held accountable and criminally liable," he said. On the other hand, Lacson questioned some groups for casting aspersions on the high court's ruling. "First they were claiming victory. Next they claim partial victory. Now they are whining and saying they will appeal, they are not happy. Which is which? There is no partial victory. This is a victory for peace," he said.