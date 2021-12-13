Press Release

December 13, 2021 With new BSP flora, fauna design series out

Sen. Nancy wants tripartite concurrence before any design changes made on coins, notes

...laments booting out of PH heroes in P1k bill over eagle "No more heroes." In light of the removal of three World War-II martyrs in the redesigned P1,000 banknote, Sen. Nancy Binay today suggested that a congressional concurrence is necessary before any major redesign is made in coins and notes by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Binay suggested that designs made in the legal tender should first be cleared and endorsed by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and concurred by Congress before being released for circulation. "Baka dapat yung design ng pera hindi BSP lang ang mag-decide. Yung magpalit nga ng name ng school at kalsada kailangan may congressional imprimatur, bakit kailangang exempted ang BSP? Redesigning our money should have the concurrence of Congress and the NHCP kasi meron yan relevance at implications sa history, and there's a higher purpose to what image or content should be printed on notes and coins. Even naming streets, schools and other things of historical significance pass through Congress--notes and coins should also be accorded the same treatment," she pointed out. Binay expressed disappointment over the decision of the Bangko Sentral to expunge iconic Filipino heroes in its fresh design series in favor of Philippine flora and fauna. "Aalisin yung mga bayani para sa eagle? Sadly, it is like saying that our martyrs and heroes are no longer worth our money," she noted. The BSP has announced the issuance of new polymer P1,000 bills as part its direction to shift to a plastic synthetic material instead of cotton and abaca. According to Binay, BSP is slowly silencing memories of heroism and patriotism. "The BSP did not only erase our heroes in the P1,000 bill, it has also diminished Philippine history by focusing on plants and animals. Literal na nawalan na ng papel ang ating mga bayani. Nakakalungkot that Josefa Llanes-Escoda, Jose Abad Santos, and Gen. Vicente Lim have become the first casualties of retail revisionism and hero delegitimation. For some strange reason, BSP is slowly silencing memories of heroism and acts of patriotism," the senator lamented. As a matter of policy, the BSP regularly redesigns and updates features of coins and banknotes as an anti-counterfeiting measure. The BSP's fresh note series will be made of polymer material which is said to be more hygienic, sustainable, durable and cost-effective.