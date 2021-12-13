Press Release

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa

MANIFESTATION OF SUPPORT: THIRD READING

(SBN 1411: Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2020) Mr. President, I would like to congratulate the Chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, Senator Risa Hontiveros, for competently shepherding Senate Bill 1411, or the "Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2020." As a parent, I understand and know well the struggle of raising children. More than the bills and the tuition fees to pay, the school projects to make, and more than the mouths to feed, our priority in raising our children lies in forming their hearts and minds to become good people. This is why there is a need to honor our solo parents, for as they face these challenges head on, they also need to face them without a spouse to rely on. Our earnest 'yes' to the expansion of the Solo Parents Welfare Act is our way of championing the rights and privileges of those who dare to love and care for our children, even in the face of the possibility of having to do so alone. Again, my deepest gratitude to the good sponsor, and it would be my utmost honor if I may be made co-author of this measure. Thank you, Mr. President.