Hontiveros lauds passage of Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act in the Senate

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday lauded the passage of the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act on its third and final reading in the Senate.

"Bilang solo parent, hindi matatawaran ang saya ko. Siyempre, tagumpay rin ito ng kapwa ko solo parents na walang humpay ang pagpursigeng mapabuti ang kalagayan ng aming mga anak," Hontiveros said.

The salient features of the bill are: monthly cash subsidy of P1000 per indigent solo parent, automatic PhilHealth coverage, and apprenticeship programs in TESDA for eligible solo parents and their children.

"Habang may pandemya, mas lalong mahalagang mapabilis pa ang pagsabatas nito. Naging mahirap ang pagtulak sa Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, pero saksi ako sa tiyaga ng mga solo parents sa pagkampanya para sa pagpasa nito, kaya't lubos ang aking pasasalamat dahil hindi kami bumitaw sa laban," Hontiveros said.

The bill also expands the definition of "solo parent" to include the wife or husband of a low or semi-skilled overseas Filipino worker, such as construction and factory workers and domestic workers, who has continuously worked abroad for 12 months or more.

Foster parents recognized by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, legal guardians acknowledged by the court, and relatives who have the sole responsibility for caring for a child are also qualified as solo parents.

"Kinikilala natin na maraming klase ng 'solo parent.' Kinikilala rin natin na mas mahaba ang responsibilidad ng mga solo parents ngayon, lalo na sa usapin ng edukasyon dahil sa kasalukuyang K-12 system. Kaya naman imbes na 18 years old lang, pwede pa ring makatanggap ng benepisyo ang solo parent hanggang tumuntong ang aming dependent ng 22 years old," Hontiveros said.

The House of Representatives also approved their version of the bill earlier this year.

"Ang pagpasa ng Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act ay pagpapatunay na ang solo parents ay may mga kakampi sa gubyerno. May mga handang tumulong para mapagaan pa ang 'solo' naming dinadala. At sana ang batas na ito ay magsilbing paalala na kahit 'solo' man kaming tawagin, hinding-hindi kami nag-iisa," Hontiveros concluded.