HONTIVEROS TO BOC: INVESTIGATE CONTINUED ATTEMPTS OF REPEAT VIOLATORS TO SMUGGLE AGRICULTURAL PRODUCE INTO PH

Senator Risa Hontiveros is urging the Bureau of Customs to submit an investigative report as to why repeat violators of agricultural smuggling remain brazen in their attempts to move contraband produce into the country.

At a hearing of the Senate Committee of the Whole, Hontiveros referred to a matrix from the BOC on government operations on smuggled agricultural products. Based on the report, the senator explained that at least four companies stood out for their repeated transactions.

"Kapansin-pansin ang Zhenpin, Thousand Sunny Enterprise, Dua Te Mira, at Gingarnion Agri Trading. These companies were involved in at least P400M worth of smuggled vegetables. Ibig sabihin, halos kalahati ng P800M reported apprehensions ng BOC, ay involved itong apat na ito," Hontiveros said.

According to the document, all four were subject of the biggest forfeiture of agricultural products at the port of Subic. Both Thousand Sunny and Dua Te Mira had been arrested three times for misdeclaring shipments and overstaying. Meanwhile, Gingarnion had previously been arrested at least once. The shipments were carrying onions, carrots, and broccoli.

"Bakit nakakaulit sila? From June, umulit noong July, at umulit ulit noong October. Bakit namimihasa sila? May special consideration ba sa mga ito? Nais nating malaman kung bakit patuloy na nakakapagnegosyo ang apat na yan," she asked.

Hontiveros then called on the BOC to delist any repeat offenders from Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 20-01, which enabled the expedited release of refrigerated containers and dry vans during Enhanced Community Quarantine.

"Dapat tanggalin na ang lahat ng repeat offenders sa JAO na yan. Pribilehiyon iyan. At kung mapatunayan sa mga kaso na nag-smuggle sila at responsable sa economic sabotage, dapat i-revoke ang kanilang mga lisensya at permit at ipakulong nang naaayon sa parusa ng batas," Hontiveros said.

"Smuggling threatens our economic recovery. Dapat may makulong sa mga ganitong kaso na ang nabibiktima ay higit sa lahat mga magsasaka, at ang buong agricultural sector. Damay rin maging mga local government units na madedehado sa dapat ay mataas na IRA galing sa BOC collections na mailalaan sana para sa mga kababayan natin. This is not a victimless crime. Hindi dapat ito pinapalampas," Hontiveros concluded.

